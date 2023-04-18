Liverpool quoted 'bingo numbers' as they step up pursuit of 2022 FIFA World Cup winner - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly eager to sign 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer transfer window.

According to the Daily Mail (via Express Sport), the Merseysiders are planning a massive squad this summer. It has been claimed that club chiefs held discussions at their Fitzrovia offices in London last week to chalk out their summer strategy. Argentina star Mac Allister emerged as a prominent name in the meeting.

It's believed that the central midfielder is set to leave the Amex at the end of the season to join a bigger club. However, according to an agent, Brighton would only sell the 24-year-old for a massive, bingo-resembling transfer fee. The Seagulls tied Mac Allister down to an improved contract in October 2022, just ahead of the Qatar World Cup. His current deal runs out in June 2025, but there's a one-year extension option in his contract.

Liverpool are reportedly looking to buy at least two midfielders in the summer. Naby Keita and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain are set to depart as free agents, while James Milner could also be on the move.

The Reds find themselves in eighth place in the Premier League, sitting nine points adrift of fourth-placed Newcastle United, with eight games to go. The Merseysiders’ chances of signing top players will be boosted if they secure Champions League football next season.

Liverpool are not the only team keen on signing Mac Allister, with Manchester United also credited with an interest in the midfielder. Since joining Brighton in the 2019-20 season, Mac Allister has played 102 games for them across competitions, scoring 18 times. He featured in six games for Argentina in their victorious 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, scoring once and claiming an assist.

Thiago Alcantara keen to leave Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is keen to return to his old club Barcelona, Fichajes.net has reported.

Alcantara has had to deal with regular injuries since arriving from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020, which has kept him from living up to his potential at Anfield. The Spain international, who's known for his vision and inch-perfect distribution, believes a return to La Liga would suit him well.

While the La Masia graduate is eager to return to his boyhood club, the Blaugrana prioritise the signing of Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan instead. The German is set to be available as a free agent this summer.

If the Barca move does not pan out, Alcantara could consider joining Sevilla, Real Sociedad or Celta Vigo. He has featured in 95 games for Liverpool in three seasons, scoring thrice and claiming six assists. His contract with the Reds expires next year.

