Liverpool reach agreement to loan out 24-year-old - Reports

Bournemouth have reached an agreement with Liverpool to sign centre-back Nathaniel Phillips on loan till the end of the season, according to Sky Sports.

Phillips helped the Reds secure Champions League football in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, who were all out due to long-term injuries, last season.

However, the 24-year-old has found playing time difficult to come by at Anfield this time around, making just three appearances across competitions.

AFC Bournemouth have agreed a deal with Liverpool to take defender Nat Phillips on loan until the end of the season.



There have been suggestions that Phillips is keen to secure a move away from Liverpool this month to have regular action. While Jurgen Klopp's side are open to parting ways with the defender, they reportedly want around £15 million for his sale.

Several clubs, including Newcastle United, have been credited with an interest in Phillips this month, but have been put off by Liverpool's asking price. It has now emerged that Bournemouth have agreed to take him on loan till the end of the season.

According to the aforementioned source, Phillips is expected to undergo his medical on Monday afternoon before completing a deadline day move to Bournemouth. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has reported that the final details of the deal are yet to be finalised.

Liverpool and Bournemouth have reached verbal agreement for Nat Phillips on loan.

According to the Echo, the Merseyside-based club could look to secure a loan fee for Phillips. It remains to be seen how the Cherries are willing to pay to acquire the centre-back's services on loan till the end of the season.

Bournemouth could sign another Liverpool player on deadline day

Nathaniel Phillips may not be the only Liverpool player to join Bournemouth on deadline day. The Cherries are reportedly also interested in Reds right-back Neco Williams.

The Wales international finds himself behind first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order at Anfield. Williams has accumulated only 387 minutes of playing time for Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

He could, therefore, be tempted by the prospect of a move to Bournemouth. Williams has even reportedly cut short his break in Dubai to consider his options ahead of the transfer deadline.

