Liverpool ready to break the bank to get Jurgen Klopp replacement - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly ready to break the bank to bring Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso to Anfield in the summer.

The news comes from Football Insider amid reports claiming that the Spanish coach would rather move to Bayern Munich over joining the Reds (via Dave Ockop). It's still uncertain whether Alonso will leave his current employers Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen are enjoying a dream season that sees them sit at the top of the Bundesliga standings, 10 points ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich heading into the final stretch.

However, Alonso may be tempted to move to either Liverpool or the Bavarian side, given the magnitude of the role. In January, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be stepping down at the end of the season, which led to the Merseyside giants hunting for a new manager.

Klopp came to Anfield in October 2015 and has led Liverpool to the UEFA Champions League and Premier League titles once each among other honors. He could end his stay with the club by bagging another league title, with the Reds level on points with leaders Arsenal.

Therefore, Alonso will have big shoes to fill if he chooses to join the English team. The report also states that Liverpool and Bayern Munich are looking at Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi as an alternative if they fail to sign Alonso.

Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper provides his take on Xabi Alonso's future amid Liverpool and Bayern Munich links

Xabi Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky believes his teammates would be behind Xabi Alonso if the coach decides to move to Bayern Munich or Liverpool in the summer.

Leverkusen are having a wonderful season and could also experience European glory as they prepare to face West Ham in the Europa League quarter-final.

When asked about Alonso's departure, Hradecky said (via Dave Ockop):

"That's our wish and dream for him to stay, but no one would be angry or argue if he wins the Bundesliga and decides to go another route. We see on a daily basis that he loves to be in Leverkusen."

"There's a lot to ponder but he's enough of a gentleman to make the right decision and only he knows what's best for him," he added.

Alonso took charge of this team in October 2022 and has managed 75 matches across competitions to date, winning 50 of those games and losing 10. He's currently contracted with the club till the summer of 2026.