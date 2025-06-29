Liverpool ready to include attacking player in swap deal offer for Marc Guehi: Reports

Liverpool are willing to include Ben Doak in their offer for Marc Guehi this summer, according to The Sun. The English defender's contract with Crystal Palace is due to run out next summer, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Ad

Guehi has been one of the finest defenders in the Premier League of late. The Eagles would prefer to keep hold of the 24-year-old, but are aware that this summer represents the best opportunity to cash in on him.

The Reds are keeping a close eye on the situation as they aim to reinforce their back line this year. Jarell Quansah is reportedly on his way to Bayer Leverkusen, while there remain doubts about Ibrahima Konate's future.

Ad

Trending

The French defender's contract expires in just over a year and the Merseyside club are yet to tie him down to a new deal. Liverpool have now identified Guehi as an option to address the situation, although Newcastle United are in the race as well.

Crystal Palace apparently value the player at £50m this summer, but the Reds are proposing a swap deal instead. The Merseyside club are aware of the Eagles' interest in Ben Doak and want to use it to their advantage.

Ad

The Scottish winger spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Middlesbrough, scoring three goals and setting up seven more from 24 games across competitions. Liverpool are ready to let him go in a bid to secure the services of Guehi.

Have Liverpool secured the services of Freddie Woodman?

Freddie Woodman

Liverpool have secured the services of Freddie Woodman on a Bosman move this summer, the club confirmed on Friday. The 28-year-old's contract with Preston North End is due to expire at the end of this month, and he is set to leave the Championship side as a free agent.

Ad

The Reds are all set to welcome Valencia custodian Giorgi Mamardashvili to their squad on July 1, while they also have the indomitable Alisson in their ranks. However, the Merseyside club want to add another goalkeeper to Arne Slot's roster before the start of the new season.

Vitezslav Jaros and Harvey Davies are set to leave Anfield on loan in the upcoming campaign. Liverpool want to add more cover for Alisson and Mamardashvili and have moved quickly to secure Woodman for the job. The Reds have already announced that the Englishman will join next month's preseason training under Arne Slot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More