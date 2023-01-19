Liverpool ready to include Naby Keita in swap deal to sign Serie A midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly open to including Naby Keita in a potential deal to sign Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

According to Italian publication Calciomercato Web (via HITC), the Serie A giants value Brozovic at around £30 million. The report added that the Reds could look to bring the Croatian to Anfield in a player-plus-cash deal in the ongoing transfer window which could see Keita go the other way.

The Guinea international has struggled with injuries throughout his time with Liverpool. He has featured in just eight matches across competitions this term due to lingering hamstring and muscle problems.

Overall, Keita has made only 124 appearances in all competitions for the Reds since joining them from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018. He has averaged just 50.3 minutes per match while contributing 11 goals and seven assists.

The midfielder's current contract at Anfield is notably set to expire this summer.

Brozovic, meanwhile, has been one of Inter Milan's most dependable players over the past few seasons. Having joined the club from Dinamo Zagreb in 2016, he has made 302 appearances in all competitions for the Nerazzurri, scoring 30 goals and laying out 37 assists.

The Croatian is currently out injured with a calf problem and has missed all of Inter's four matches since the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His current deal with the club notably runs until the summer of 2026.

Brozovic has also been a key part of a Croatian team that has managed silver and bronze medals at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups respectively. Overall, he has won 83 caps for his nation, recording seven goals and eight assists.

Liverpool linked with two Premier League midfielders in recent weeks

Amid rumors linking Marcelo Brozovic to Liverpool, reports have suggested that the Reds could look for solutions to their midfield issues in the Premier League itself. The two names that have popped up in these reports are Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves and Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo.

As per Sky Sports, Jurgen Klopp's side are among three Premier League clubs interested in Caicedo. However, the midfielder's current deal with Brighton runs until the summer of 2026 and they reportedly have no interest in selling him.

Liverpool are one of three Premier League clubs trying to sign Moises Caicedo, though Chelsea are leading the race.

Meanwhile, Football Insider have suggested that Liverpool hold a concrete interest in Neves, who has previously been linked with Manchester United and Barcelona. The Reds could reportedly make an attempt to sign the Portuguese midfielder, whose deal with Wolves expires in the summer of 2024, later this month.

