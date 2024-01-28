Liverpool ready to make 25-year-old one of club’s highest-earners to tie him down to new contract: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly looking to tie fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold to a new long-term contract.

Manager Jurgen Klopp announced last week that he will leave the club at the end of the season. This will bring an end to his nine-year spell at Anfield and this will certainly bring in multiple changes to the club.

As per journalist Graeme Bailey, Liverpool hope Klopp's exit doesn't lead to the departures of key players as well. Hence, they are looking to offer Alexander-Arnold a new contract, with his current deal expiring in 2025.

The English fullback came through the club's youth system and has been a key player under Klopp over the years. He has scored 18 goals and provided 81 assists in 298 senior games for the Merseysiders. While defensively vulnerable, Alexander-Arnold has been one of the best fullbacks in attacking terms.

Hence, as per Bailey, a new contract could see the 25-year-old become one of the top earners in the team. He currently earns £180,000 per week (via AI Score).

Klopp also made Alexander-Arnold Liverpool vice-captain ahead of this season. The fullback has scored nine goals and provided nine assists in 25 games across competitions this season.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk on remaining focus after Jurgen Klopp's decision

The Reds captain Virgil van Dijk recently opened up about Jurgen Klopp's announcement of leaving Liverpool in the summer. He shared how tough it is but also stressed that they need to focus for the remainder of the season to end it on a high.

In an interview on the club's website, Van Dijk said:

"It's a hard one to take, because the manager means so much for us, to me, to the club, to the whole Premier League I think. But he made the decision for him and his family. It was always going to be a tough one and it was definitely the case."

He added:

"Yeah, he told us in private of course, and all of us were together. Like I said, it's a hard one to take but our mindset is to focus on business. We have a lot of targets still to achieve this year and why not finish the season on a high and together with celebrations for the boss as well?"

Liverpool are still competing in four competitions this season. They will face Chelsea in the EFL Cup final and sit atop the Premier League table. The Merseysiders have also reached the Round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League.

They will next face Norwich City at Anfield in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, January 28.