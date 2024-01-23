Liverpool 'ready to make huge offer' to sign 25-year-old Dutch international: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly highly interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners this January.

Koopmeiners has impressed this season with the Italian side, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 26 games across competitions. He can play in multiple positions in midfield, with a box-to-box midfielder arguably being his best position.

As per Tutto Atalanta, Koopmeiners' performances have seen him garner attention from numerous top clubs across Europe, including Liverpool. Juventus, Newcastle United, and Napoli are also said to be monitoring the Dutchman (via Sports Witness).

Jurgen Klopp oversaw a major midfield overhaul at Anfield last summer. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left the club. The Reds then signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and Wataru Endo.

With his side competing in all four competitions this season, Klopp wants to add more reinforcements this January. However, signing Koopmeiners will be unlikely as he is willing to wait until the summer for a move.

Liverpool are open to offering around €45 million to sign the Dutchman. However, with Atalanta engaged in a top-four race in Serie A, they want to keep hold of the player. Moreover, they are aware of the interest in Koopmeiners and believe they could see an auction in the summer.

Atalanta are fifth in Serie A, just a point behind fourth-placed Fiorentina.

Liverpool set to receive major injury boost ahead of crucial period

The Reds have had to go through some key absentees in recent games due to injuries. Fullbacks Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, and Kostas Tsimikas are out. Mohamed Salah went to AFCON with Egypt but has picked up an injury on international duty.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones also had slight issues while Thiago And Stefan Bajcetic have been out for almost the entire season.

However, Liverpool have received a big boost ahead of their EFL Cup semi-final second-leg clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday, January 24. As per journalist James Carroll, Robertson and Jones will be available for the clash.

Moreover, Szoboszlai and Alexander-Arnold could return in their FA Cup fourth-round clash against Norwich City at Anfield on Sunday, January 28. Tsimikas, Thiago and Bajcetic, however, remain out.

Liverpool hold a 2-1 advantage from the first leg in their EFL Cup semi-final against Fulham. After the two cup clashes, they will face Chelsea at home and Arsenal away in the Premier League.

The Reds currently lead the league table. Hence, a return of some key players in this week could be a big boost for their title charge.