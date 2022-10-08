Liverpool ready to make surprise move for Chelsea and Manchester United target - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly retained their interest in Manchester United and Chelsea target Declan Rice as they prepare to make a blockbuster midfield signing in 2023.

According to Football Insider, the Reds wanted to sign the West Ham United midfielder going into the summer transfer window this year. However, their owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), did not hand manager Jurgen Klopp the funds to finance the deal.

But they have retained their interest in the England international, and Jurgen Klopp is also believed to be an admirer of the midfielder.

West Ham manager David Moyes claimed in April that it would take a minimum of £150 million in transfer fees to land the England international. The price tag could become more modest in the future considering Rice has entered the final two years of his contract.

The Hammers have the option to extend it by another year, but Rice notably rejected a contract offer worth £200,000 in weekly wages earlier this year. Chelsea, United, and Manchester City are also in the running to sign the Englishman.

Liverpool reportedly admire Rice's fitness and availability for West Ham - something which the injury-ridden Naby Keita and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain have failed to provide. Rice has featured in 44 out of a possible 46 league games for the Londoners since the start of last season.

Not only would he tick the homegrown quota in Liverpool's squad, but Rice could provide much-needed competition for Fabinho. The Brazil international does not have another natural defensive midfielder to challenge him for the number six spot.

Moreover, Rice's potential acquisition could help Klopp transition into a 4-2-3-1 formation, which he used to good effect against Rangers in a 2-0 Champions League win on October 5.

Speaking about the tactical change against the Scottish side, Klopp said it was to make the team 'unpredictable' once again.

Liverpool must be wary of Chelsea and Manchester United threat in Declan Rice race

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



Reece James (left), Mason Mount (third from left), Declan Rice (second from right) and ex-Blue Franco Di Santo in the middle.



Chelsea academy days.Reece James (left), Mason Mount (third from left), Declan Rice (second from right) and ex-Blue Franco Di Santo in the middle. Chelsea academy days.Reece James (left), Mason Mount (third from left), Declan Rice (second from right) and ex-Blue Franco Di Santo in the middle.🔵 https://t.co/cJUHzxXGcJ

Chelsea will arguably not let Rice join Manchester United, Liverpool, or City so easily. The Blues' long-term interest in their former academy player is well documented.

However, it remains to be seen if their interest in Rice has been as strong since the change in ownership and at the managerial helm this year. N'Golo Kante (31) is expected to leave in 2023 at the end of his contract.

Jorginho (30) is not getting any younger either and is also in the final year of his deal at Stamford Bridge. Hence, a move for Rice would make a lot of sense for the Blues.

Manchester United, on the other hand, could use Rice's services as well. Casemiro's arrival from Real Madrid has not proven to be a hit as he has played just 82 minutes of Premier League football so far.

The West Ham star, meanwhile, would be a marked upgrade on Scott McTominay and Fred.

