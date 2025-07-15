Liverpool ready to offer €130 million in attempt to sign 25-year-old star if they sell Luis Diaz: Reports

Liverpool are planning to break the bank for Vinicius Junior this summer, according to Defensa Central. The Reds are preparing for life after Luis Diaz, whose future at Anfield remains uncertain.

The 28-year-old is coming off a splendid campaign, where he registered 17 goals and eight assists from 50 games across competitions. Diaz is under contract until 2027, and the Merseyside club have already offered him a new deal.

However, it appears that the Colombian is unimpressed by the terms in the proposal, adding to speculation regarding his future. Recent reports have stated that Barcelona and Bayern Munich are eyeing him with interest.

The Catalans have reportedly agreed personal terms with Diaz ahead of a possible move this year. Liverpool are open to his departure and have apparently identified Vinicius Junior as his replacement.

The Brazilian is one of the finest attackers in the world at the moment, and remains indispensable to Real Madrid's plans. The report adds that Los Blancos have no desire to let him go and are already working to tie him down to an extension.

Vinicius registered 22 goals and 19 assists from 58 games across competitions in the recently concluded campaign. Liverpool are pleased with his efforts and are ready to offer €130m to prise him away.

The Merseyside club are willing to pay €100m up front for the 25-year-old, with a further €30m in add-ons. Vinicius is under contract until 2027.

Will Ibrahima Konate leave Liverpool this summer?

Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate is ready to leave Liverpool this summer, according to Foot Mercato. The French defender's contract at Anfield expires in 2026 and he is yet to sign a new deal.

The Reds are eager for him to stay and are already in talks to tie Konate down to a new deal. However, negotiations have failed to reach a conclusive end as the 26-year-old desires a fresh start this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Real Madrid and Barcelona are monitoring the situation with interest. The Merseyside club could be forced to cash in on Konate if he continues to stall a renewal.

Interestingly, the report adds that the Frenchman would prefer to move to the Santiago Bernabeu if he leaves Liverpool this summer. The LaLiga giants have already signed Dean Huijsen this year, but could be interested in further reinforcements. David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are on the wrong side of 30, and Konate could be part of Los Blancos' succession plans.

