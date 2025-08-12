Liverpool ready to offer €40 million in attempt to sign 6’5” defender playing in Serie A: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to make an offer for Parma defender Giovanni Leoni. The Reds have been left impressed with the 18-year-old's talent after scouting him.

Speaking to Calciomercato, journalist Eleonora Trotta claimed that a source close to Arne Slot had informed her about Liverpool's interest. She reported that they were willing to spend €40 million to sign the teenager, who is also a target for Inter Milan. She said:

"From England, a very reliable source very close to Slot told me that Liverpool are willing to spend €40 million for Leoni. They would have no problem satisfying Parma. They followed the player, watched him and have all of Leoni’s details.”

Liverpool are looking to bring in a versatile defender with the future of Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate in the balance. While the Englishman is out with an Achilles injury, the Frenchman is in the final year of his contract at the club and has been linked with Real Madrid.

Leoni played 17 matches in Serie A last season for Parma, with 14 of the appearances coming at center-back. He started two matches as a right-back and came off the bench to play as a full-back in the 2-2 draw to Inter Milan.

Fabrizio Romano spoke about Liverpool's interest in Giovanni Leoni

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano spoke about Giovanni Leoni on his Here We Go podcast and hailed the teenager as a 'special' talent. The Italian journalist said that he was a 'serious player' despite his young age and said (via Rousing The KOP):

“We follow Italian football and we know how special this kid is. Probably the biggest young star we have in Italy in this position now. 18 years old, but a very serious player, on and off the pitch, hard working, super professional, very talented, big room for improvement of course, very young.

“He already played under pressure last season because Parma were competing to avoid relegation. He was excellent even playing against top strikers like Lautaro Martinez, [Romelu] Lukaku; he had fantastic performances against the big teams. All these factors are making the difference, so let’s see if he’s going to be immediately a player for a super top club, but the talent is special and L'pool have noticed how good he is.”

Liverpool have signed Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez to bolster their full-back options, but are looking for a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

