Liverpool ready to offer defender as part of player-plus-cash deal for Juventus star - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and are looking at the possibility of striking a player-plus-cash deal with the Old Lady to bring the Serbian to Anfield. As per Italian outlet Calcomercato, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is ready to do anything to get his man.

It comes as no surprise that Liverpool are looking to strengthen their team. The Reds have endured an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 campaign, finding it difficult to produce decent performances and results. They are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 22 points in 14 games.

The attacking department has been a mere shadow of what it used to be since Sadio Mane left the club during the summer transfer window. Darwin Nunez was signed in a big-money transfer from Benfica but the Uruguayan is yet to hit the ground running.

As a result, Klopp is expected to sign another forward when the transfer window reopens in the winter and Vlahovic is rumored to be the German's main target. The Merseysiders could reportedly pursue a player-plus-cash deal and would be willing to offer center-back Ibrahima Konate in the deal.

The tactician is said to be unconvinced by the Frenchman's efforts at Anfield so far and is willing to sacrifice him, especially if it helps him to get him one of his top targets.

As per the Calcomercato report, Dusan Vlahovic could be willing to quit Juventus as his start to life with the Serie A outfit hasn't gone as he hoped. The Serbian joined the Old Lady from Fiorentina in a transfer worth €81 million at the start of the year but hasn't fully settled down in Turin.

Liverpool and Juventus are both in crisis

Liverpool and Juventus need to bounce back as soon as possible.

While Liverpool are currently outside the top-four zone of the Premier League following their poor start, Juventus have not been impressive either.

As it stands, the Bianconeri are third in Serie A with 31 points in 15 matches. They have also been relegated to the Europa League after failing to qualify from their Champions League group.

With this in mind, it is unclear whether the Serie A giants will be open to the idea of letting go of Vlahovic. The Old Lady are expected to keep hold of the striker as they work to rebuild their team in 2023.

