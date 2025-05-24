Liverpool ready to offer player as part of swap deal to sign Florian Wirtz from Leverkusen: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly agreed to offer one of their players to Bayer Leverkusen in exchange for Florian Wirtz, who has said yes to a move to Anfield this summer. Wirtz is one of the most sought-after players in Europe, with the big guns chasing his signature, including Leverkusen's domestic rivals Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions reportedly had a verbal agreement in place with the forward to bring him to the Allianz Arena, until Liverpool swooped in for talks and Bayern pulled out of the race. According to Sky Sports Germany, Wirtz is all set to join Liverpool with a transfer fee currently being negotiated.

In the meantime, Liverpool have offered Leverkusen a player of their own in what's a 'swap deal'. However, it's not confirmed yet as to who will walk in the opposite direction, as Leverkusen are currently said to be in the hunt for a striker, a goalkeeper, a centre-back and a No.10.

Among those who could depart Liverpool this summer are Darwin Nunez, although reports suggest the Uruguayan has a verbal agreement with Atletico Madrid. Another player linked with an exit is Caoimhin Kelleher, who is eager for a first-team role.

Trending

Interestingly, Arne Slot's side have agreed a deal to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Die Werkself. Finalizing Wirtz on top of it would present an incredible transfer success.

Liverpool were crowned the Premier League champions last month for a second time in history and will close out an incredible top-flight campaign on Sunday, May 24, against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool haven't won a game since becoming EPL champions

Liverpool sealed their name on the Premier League trophy on April 27, with a crushing 5-1 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. Since then, the Reds have gone winless in their next three games.

Their first one after becoming champions resulted in a 3-1 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, followed by a 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal, who fought back from a two-goal deficit.

Last weekend, Arne Slot's team went down 3-2 to Brighton and Hove Albion, signaling an alarming fall from grace after clinching the trophy. Against Palace, they would look to end that run and close out an otherwise memorable campaign with all three points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More