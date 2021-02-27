Liverpool ready to pursue Juventus superstar - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Juventus forward Paulo Dybala. The Argentine has been linked with a move away from Turin, and Jurgen Klopp's side have joined the race for the player's signature.

Dybala has struggled with injuries this season, having played only 16 times for Juventus across all competitions. Only 27 years old, the forward will pique the interest of many clubs should he become available in the summer.

According to Goal, Dybala still hasn't signed a contract extension with Juventus. The Argentine's current contract expires in 2022, and the Bianconeri could be tempted to cash in on the forward instead of letting him leave as a free agent.

The report also states that Liverpool are one of the many teams who are ready to sign Dybala in the summer. The Argentine has also been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona in the past.

Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester are all reportedly interested in a Summer signing of Paulo Dybala.



Dybala would provide Liverpool with something they have lacked this season, which is an alternative goalscoring threat. The Argentine's versatility allows him to play across the frontline, and even in attacking midfield. Jurgen Klopp's side have lacked a goalscoring midfielder since the departure of Philippe Coutinho, and Dybala can be the perfect replacement for the Brazilian.

Dybala's injury problems at Juventus will worry Liverpool

Paulo Dybala has missed a huge portion of this season due to injuries

Paulo Dybala has struggled with injuries this season. The Argentine has made only 8 starts for Juventus in the Serie A, and this will come as a worry to Liverpool. Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici spoke about the Argentine's fitness issues following the Bianconeri's 3-0 win over Crotone in midweek. He told reporters,

"Paulo still has a few problems - it's like he's on a swing. Some days he's better and others he's worse. He seemed okay [last week], then he felt some pain again."

Jurgen Klopp's side have had their own injury problems to deal with this season. The Reds' performances have dropped massively due to the absence of some key players like Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson recently underwent groin surgery and could also be out for the rest of the season.

Liverpool will continue to monitor Paulo Dybala's fitness and situation at Juventus before making the decision on whether to sign him in the summer.