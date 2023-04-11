Liverpool ready to rival West Ham and other Premier League sides to sign Bristol City star: Reports

As per The Daily Mail, Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to sign 19-year-old midfielder Alex Scott, who currently plays as a midfielder for Championship side Bristol City.

The Reds are set to compete with multiple Premier League sides, including West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, for the teenager's signature.

Scott began his professional senior career in 2019 at Isthmian League side Guernsey, where he made 15 appearances. He then joined Bristol City midway through the 2019-20 season and has plied his trade for them since.

He has made 86 appearances so far, scoring six goals and providing seven assists. Alex Scott can play numerous roles in midfield, having performed as a number 6, 8, and 10 this season. He has also been deployed on the right wing at times.

Furthermore, the England U20 international has good link-up play with his forwards, has stellar off-the-ball movement, and is comfortable in possession. All these attributes would suit Liverpool quite well in midfield.

The Reds have taken an interest in 'Guernsey Grealish' after he impressed against Manchester City earlier this season in the FA Cup. Despite losing the game, he earned praise from Pep Guardiola, who described him as an 'unbelievable player'.

Liverpool sent Anfield head of recruitment official Dave Fallows and chief scout Barry Hunter to watch Scott play for the England U20 side last month. Liverpool would allegedly have to shelve out £25 million to Bristol City to sign Scott.

While he wouldn't start for the Reds, he would definitely compete with fellow youngsters Harvey Elliot and Fabio Carvalho.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold wants to use Arsenal game to end the season on a high

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold explained how he plans on using the Reds' enthralling 2-2 comeback against Arsenal to end their season strongly.

Jurgen Klopp's side were able to overcome a 0-2 deficit to claim a point after dominating the second half against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Champions League football looks increasingly unlikely for the Anfield faithful as they are currently eighth in the placings with 44 points. They are 12 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

Alexander-Arnold gave his thoughts on the remainder of their season to the club media (via Liverpool FC):

"We take the point and try to improve it next week. We've got a full week to go and train, and that's what we need to go and do. We have our targets and it's going to be difficult to get Champions League football now I think. But it's still mathematically possible, so as long as that's possible then that's what we go for."

He added:

"We're not in the position we want to be in at all but there's still nine games to go. That's where our heads are at – let's go and try to win all nine."

The Reds face Leeds United next at Elland Road on Monday, April 17.

