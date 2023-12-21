Liverpool ready to sell 21-year-old star in January despite Jurgen Klopp calling him 'outstanding' prospect – Reports

Liverpool could allegedly choose to offload Fabio Carvalho, who is currently out on loan at RB Leipzig, in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Earlier this month, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Reds are unhappy with Carvalho's lack of game time at the Red Bull Arena. They are said to have opened talks to recall the 21-year-old midfielder, ending his season-long loan move in January next year.

However, according to ESPN, Liverpool could now be willing to sell the Portuguese to Leipzig to put an end to the star's poor stint at the club.

Carvalho, who left Fulham to join the Merseyside outfit in a switch worth up to £7.7 million in 2022, has struggled to feature much at Leipzig so far this season. He has racked up just 360 minutes of first-team action, spread across 15 matches, for the Marco Rose-coached outfit.

Earlier this April, Klopp lauded Carvalho while discussing his future at the club. He said during a press conference (h/t Rousing The Kop):

"I would like to make all these decisions with the boys before we talk publicly about it. There is no decision in any direction yet. What I can say is that this week in training he was exceptional again. He's really outstanding. So, yes, we will talk to each other and then we will see what we will do – but there's no decision yet."

So far, Carvalho has scored three goals in 21 matches for Liverpool.

Jamie Carragher delivers league title claim while discussing Liverpool's season so far

Speaking on Sky Sports, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher insisted that the Reds are overperforming this season. He said (h/t Daily Mail):

"Throughout the season, when you look at the points Liverpool have got, they are one of the top teams in the country. But when you actually look at the performances, I'm not sure. And I just think I probably need a little bit more convincing. There's no better way to do that than by getting a great result against Arsenal at the weekend."

Casting doubt on the Anfield outfit's title credentials, Carragher added:

"But I just think they might be a little bit short of winning the title, I hope I'm wrong. It might be a season that's a little bit different than what we've seen in the past where you've almost felt like you had to win week after week. If they are to win the league, it would have to be a season where it was just mid-80 points rather than mid-90."

Liverpool, who have registered 18 wins out of 26 this term, are second in the 2023-24 table with 38 points from 17 Premier League matches.

The Reds will next host leaders Arsenal on Saturday (December 23).