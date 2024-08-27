Liverpool ready to sell four players before deadline day this week - Reports

According to James Pearce of The Athletic, Liverpool are looking to sell Tyler Morton, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, and Joe Gomez before the deadline day of the summer transfer window.

The Reds have already let go of some players during the ongoing window. They have sold Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho to Brentford. Adrian and Joel Matip have left after their contracts expired while Thiago Alcantara has retired. Calvin Ramsay and Rhys Williams have left the club on loan.

They haven't made a new signing yet but the club have reportedly agreed to a deal with Valencia for Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and the player will spend the 2024-25 season on loan at current club Valencia as part of the deal.

Trending

However, the club are looking to send four other players out either on loan or permanent transfer. Bayern Leverkusen want Tyler Morton on a season-long loan with Xabi Alonso being an admirer of the player.

Liverpool and Valencia initially discussed including Stefan Bajcetic as part of a deal for Mamardashvili but that didn't materialize. Bajcetic, though, could still move to Valencia on loan as per the aforementioned report.

Doak has also attracted interest from several Premier League clubs and could also leave on loan. Gomez, on the other hand, could leave on a permanent transfer.

Newcastle United reportedly offered £45 million for Gomez earlier in the transfer window but the deal fell apart. The Reds are waiting to see what kind of offers they receive for Gomez.

Arne Slot reacts to Liverpool's positive start to the season

Liverpool have won both of their games this season. After beating Ipswich Town 2-0 on the road, they beat Brentford via the same scoreline at home. Slot is happy with the way his team have started but refuses to get carried away.

Slot claimed that with due respect, Brentford or Ipswich are not expected to secure top-six finishes. Hence, his team still have a lot to prove. He told the media following the Brentford win (via the Reds' official website):

"I think both of the teams, Ipswich and Brentford, deserve our respect for the way they have played against us, but I am not expecting one of the two [to be] in the top six in the upcoming season so there is still a lot to prove for us."

Liverpool have a blockbuster game coming up next. They take on Manchester United on Sunday, September 1, at Old Trafford.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback