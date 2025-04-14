Liverpool ready to sell star player for £20 million as Premier League side eye surprise move - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly ready to sell Caiomhin Kelleher in the summer amid interest from West Ham United. As reported by Tribal Football, the Reds want £20 million for the Republic of Ireland international.
West Ham United are reportedly interested in the Reds' number two but want him initially on loan. The report, however, suggests that the Merseyside giants prefer a cash sale.
Kelleher has spent his entire senior career on the books of Liverpool having joined the club in 2015 from Ringmahon Rangers. He has been a solid deputy to Alisson Becker over the years filling in for the Brazilian whenever called upon.
Both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot have shown faith in Kelleher in domestic cup competitions in the last few years. He helped the Reds win the EFL Cup twice and FA Cup once under Klopp.
Aged 26 now, Kelleher is thought to be keen on a move away from Anfield to become the number one elsewhere. During his time at the Merseyside club, he has shown that he is more than capable of being the starting keeper in the Premier League.
Liverpool find themselves in an interesting situation in the goalkeeping department. and could afford to sell Kelleher. They have Alisson Becker who is one of the best in the world, but he is 32 years old. They signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia last summer who is currently on loan at the Spanish club.
West Ham United are also reportedly monitoring Aaron Ramsdale who is set to be relegated with Southampton. Kelleher has featured 20 times for Arne Slot's side this season and has conceded 20 goals while keeping nine clean sheets.
Mohamed Salah remarks on Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold's future
Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has dropped a hint on Trent Alexander-Arnold's future amid Real Madrid links. Salah produced a fantastic assist to set up Luis Diaz as the Reds secured a 2-1 win against West Ham United on Sunday, April 13.
Salah committed his future to the Merseyside giants on Friday, April 11 by signing a new two-year deal. Following the game, Salah claimed that he hopes that Virgil van Dijk will follow his footsteps.
However, he claimed that Alexander-Arnold is free to do what he wants but insisted that he would love to keep playing alongside the Englishman. Salah told Sky Sports (as quoted by TBR Football):
“I am glad we managed to do that [contract] before the end of the season. Hopefully, Virgil will be next. He can do whatever he wants but I would love to play with him next season.”
Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly set to join Real Madrid in the summer upon his contract expiry. The creative full-back came through Liverpool's youth ranks and has made 349 appearances for his boyhood club scoring 22 goals and providing 90 assists.