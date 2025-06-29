Liverpool ready to sell star player for £70 million - Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly demanding £70 million for forward Darwin Nunez this summer. The Uruguayan has garnered interest from Napoli for a potential move.
Nunez started just 17 games across competitions last season under Arne Slot, including just eight in the Premier League. He scored seven goals and provided seven assists in overall 47 appearances. He could now exit the club this summer.
As per Mirror, Liverpool are demanding £70 million for Nunez, with his contract expiring in 2028. They signed him for an initial fee of £64 million from Benfica in 2022, with add-ons potentially taking it to £85 million. He has recorded 40 goals and 26 assists in 143 games for the Reds.
Napoli are interested in signing Nunez this summer, but are hoping for a reduction in price to around £50 million. They are also hoping that Victor Osimhen joins Al-Hilal for around £67 million, giving them good wiggle room in incoming. Antonio Conte wants to strengthen his squad as they are set to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season after winning the Serie A title.
Liverpool, however, are unlikely to drop their demands too much, considering their spending so far this summer. They have spent £185 million on Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremie Frimpong. They will also look to sign a striker if Nunez leaves.
Arsenal legend delivers verdict on Liverpool's transfers so far this summer
The Reds have been one of the most active clubs in the transfer market this summer. They have broken the British record transfer fee, signing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for £116 million. They have also signed right-back Jeremie Frimpong and left-back Milos Kerkez.
Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas, however, is unsure if the 2024-25 Premier League champions have strengthened their side a lot. He told Sky Bet:
“Liverpool have made some interesting moves so far this window. Is Milos Kerkez going to be better than Andy Robertson? I don’t think so and don’t think their defence has drastically improved. Florian Wirtz is a fantastic signing, but he may take time to settle - the buzz is mainly around the big fee paid, like when Arsenal signed Declan Rice."
"Everyone at the time thought that fee was ridiculous, but he’s proved to be a valuable signing. I’m sure Wirtz will be too, but I don’t think it’s a massive jump forward for Liverpool."
Trent Alexander-Arnold left the Reds to join Real Madrid, while Andy Robertson has been linked with a potential move to Atletico Madrid.