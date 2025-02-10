Liverpool ready to sell star player this summer after failure to live up to expectations - Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to listen to offers for star attacker Darwin Nunez in the summer. As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the Reds are far from happy with the impact the Uruguayan has had at Anfield since his reported £85 million move from Benfica in 2022. At that time, he was regarded as one of the best young strikers on the planet.

However, the Uruguay international has failed to live up to the lofty expectations at Liverpool so far. He has not been able to establish himself as a consistent goalscorer and has failed to become a regular starter.

Nunez has scored just 39 times and provided 22 assists in 128 appearances for the Merseyside giants to date. He has found the back of the net just six times in 32 appearances across competitions this season while providing five assists.

Trending

The former Benfica attacker has often come up with crucial goals but has also made headlines for missing big chances. It has been claimed that Arne Slot would be willing to offload Nunez in the summer.

Nunez was reportedly a subject of interest from Saudi Arabia in January but Liverpool rejected offers of around £70 million for the attacker. The Uruguayan is expected to be in demand from Saudi Arabia as well as several European giants in the summer.

Fichajes.net claims that the Reds are also ready to offload Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz in the summer. Both Diaz and Jota have been key players for Liverpool in recent years but Slot is not fully convinced with either.

Barcelona ready to sell Liverpool target: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly ready to offload Frenkie de Jong in the summer amid interest from Liverpool. The Dutchman has fallen down the pecking order at Camp Nou this season since his return from a long-term ankle injury.

De Jong has started just eight times across competitions this season while coming off the bench on 15 occasions. Hansi Flick has favored the likes of Marc Casadro, Pedri, and Gavi ahead of the former Ajax star this season.

As reported by Spanish outlet El Nacional, Barcelona sporting director Deco is looking to attract offers for De Jong this summer. The Netherlands international's current deal at Barca expires next summer, which means the Blaugrana might have to let him go on a bargain.

De Jong has not been able to live up to the massive €75 million price tag at Camp Nou since his switch from Ajax in 2019. He has made 236 appearances (19 goals and 22 assists) for the Spanish giants, winning four trophies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback