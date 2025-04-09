Liverpool ready to sell superstar forward if Mohamed Salah signs a new deal with the club: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly willing to sell Luis Diaz in the summer transfer window if Mohamed Salah signs a new deal with the club. The Egypt international's current agreement expires in the summer of 2025, after which he will become a free agent.

However, a recent report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the former AS Roma man is close to agreeing to a fresh agreement with the Reds. With that being the case, SPORT says Diaz is likely to be sold from Anfield if Salah continues (via 90 Min).

The Colombia international has received interest from Saudi Arabian clubs and Barcelona. The sum that the Reds receive from Diaz's sale will be invested to strengthen other areas of the squad.

At the moment, the left winger isn't a sure-shot starter in his position amid competition from Cody Gakpo. Despite this, it isn't certain as to whether the attacker wants to leave Liverpool.

In case he does wish to take on a new challenge, the Merseysiders want to secure around €75 million for Diaz. The 28-year-old was signed from Porto for a reported fee of €53 million in January 2022.

Since then, he's gone on to make 142 appearances across competitions for the Reds, bagging 38 goals and 22 assists. Diaz has managed to win an FA Cup and two Carabao Cups at Anfield. He's contracted with Liverpool till the summer of 2027.

Virgil van Dijk's latest comments on Liverpool extension

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk shared positive news about his contractual situation after the Reds suffered a 3-2 defeat against Fulham in the Premier League on April 06.

The Dutchman's contract expires in the summer as well, and reports have claimed that he's likely to continue at Anfield. Speaking after the aforementioned game, Van Dijk said (via Mirror):

"There is progress, yeah. I don’t know, we’ll see. Listen, these are internal discussions and we’ll see."

“I love the club, I love the fans and they were there for us again and we wanted to reward them at Fulham. But want I them to be there against West Ham on Sunday again and make the stadium an amazing venue like always for us.”

Van Dijk joined Liverpool in January 2018 from Southampton and has gone on to make 313 appearances across competitions for the Reds. He's won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League once each with his current employers.

