Liverpool ready to test Chelsea's resolve with bid for key player, Blues could be tempted to sell due to FFP benefits: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly ready to test Chelsea's resolve with a cheeky bid for their prized starlet Levi Colwill. As reported by Anything Liverpool's X channel, the Reds are looking to take advantage of the Blues' FFP situation.

The report claims that manager Jurgen Klopp could make a move for the England international, testing Chelsea's resolve. The Blues could reportedly consider a sale given the FFP benefits as they have to balance their books following their heavy spending over the last three transfer windows.

Chelsea have spent over £1 billion on transfer and loan fees since Todd Boehly took over at Stamford Bridge in 2022, as per Sports Illustrated. While their massive spending has not resulted in a significant improvement on the pitch, the west London giants now have to balance their books.

Levi Colwill's emergence has been one of the shining lights in an otherwise dismal campaign for the west London club. The 20-year-old came through the youth ranks of the club and looks like a top-class defender in the making.

Colwill caught the eye while on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion last season and was the subject of interest from a number of sides last summer. However, the young defender ended up signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge, committing himself to the Blues until 2029.

Liverpool have seemingly been impressed with the defender's progress this season and could be looking to take advantage of Chelsea's situation. The Reds have been impressive in every department this season despite their backline hit by an injury crisis.

Joel Matip has been ruled out for the season with an ACL injury while Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez have also struggled with injury problems over the years. With Virgil van Dijk now 32, it's hardly a surprise to see Liverpool looking for defensive additions.

Colwill has made 26 appearances across competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's side this campaign. The youngster has shown that he is equally adept at playing at centre-back and left-back which has taken his stock even higher.

Chelsea join Liverpool in the race to sign PL midfielder

Chelsea have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Newcastle United midfield dynamo Bruno Guimaraes. As per Fichajes, the Brazil international has emerged as a target for both clubs as the Magpies could need to sell to comply with FFP regulations.

Guimaraes has been a key player for Newcastle United since joining the Tynesiders in January 2022 from Lyon for a reported fee of £40 million. The Brazil international has so far made 87 appearances for Eddie Howe's side, scoring 11 goals and producing 10 assists in the process.

It has been claimed that Guimaraes is desperate to continue playing Champions League football. However, Newcastle look quite likely to miss out on Champions League qualification given their recent struggles on the pitch.

The Brazilian has a £100 million release clause in his deal but the Magpies could sell him to Barcelona or Real Madrid for a discounted fee. Liverpool or Chelsea might have to pay up his exit clause in full if they have to secure the midfielder's services.