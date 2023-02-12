Liverpool and Real Madrid join Manchester United in chase for 24-year-old: Reports

Liverpool and Real Madrid are reportedly set to provide competition to Manchester United in the transfer race for Napoli ace Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen, 24, has elevated himself to one of the most lethal finishers in the world with his fine performances for Luciano Spalletti's outfit in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has helped his side launch a shock Serie A title push with his league-high 16 goals from just 17 appearances so far.

A mobile attacker blessed with pace and finishing, the 23-cap Nigeria international has recently attracted a lot of interest from a number of big clubs across Europe. However, his valuation of £134 million, as per Italian newspaper Il Mattino, is believed to ward off potential suitors.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool and Real Madrid are currently keeping tabs on Osimhen's situation at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. However, Napoli are preparing an improved contract offer for the Nigerian, who arrived from LOSC Lille for £71 million in 2020.

Liverpool could aim to inject new blood into their frontline in the future as most of their forwards have been wasteful in front of goal this term. Roberto Firmino's immediate future is also believed to be up in the air.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are expected to dip into the transfer market to find an apt replacement for the aging Karim Benzema. Although Carlo Ancelotti's side have signed Endrick, he will only be available in 2024.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in need of a top striker after Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract terminated on a mutual agreement earlier in November. As a temporary fix, Erik ten Hag's outfit snapped up Wout Weghorst on a short-term loan deal from Burnley last month.

Overall, Osimhen has scored 45 goals and contributed 13 assists in 83 matches across all competitions for Gli Azzuri.

Club chief issues warning over Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid target

Earlier this week, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis asserted that Victor Osimhen is not up for sale this summer. He told Sport Bild:

"I can tell you that Osimhen is not for sale. Our players are in demand, but I don't have to sell anyone. We don't have any debts."

While Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are said to be interested in snapping Osimhen up, Chelsea have identified the ace as their top summer target, as per 90min.

