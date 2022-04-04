Bayern Munich attacker considering summer exit amid interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool: Reports

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry is considering leaving the club this summer, with both Liverpool and Real Madrid interested. According to Goal, the 26-year-old has just over a year left on his current contract at the Bundesliga champions. The two parties 'aren't close' to agreeing on a new deal.

The German international has been a key player for Die Bayern since his arrival from Werder Bremen in 2017. Gnabry has scored61 goals and registered 40 assists in 163 games for the Bavarians. He has also won ten trophies in that time, including the 2020 UEFA Champions League, in which he started the final against PSG.

footballnews.xtra @footynews_xtra Serge Gnabry's contract situation remains unclarified.The player is unhappy that Lewandowski, Müller & Neuer's contracts are often spoken about, while he's 'forgotten'. Gnabry wants more appreciation & doesn't see why he should earn less than players like Sané or Coman (kicker🟠) Serge Gnabry's contract situation remains unclarified.The player is unhappy that Lewandowski, Müller & Neuer's contracts are often spoken about, while he's 'forgotten'. Gnabry wants more appreciation & doesn't see why he should earn less than players like Sané or Coman (kicker🟠) https://t.co/v9aeD0FRx9

The report states that Gnabry is taking his time to decide his future, and that 'sporting goals and personal achievements' are just as important to him as financial rewards. His current manager Julian Nagelsmann has expressed his desire to keep his star winger, stating at a press conference last week:

"He has everything a player needs and a coach likes. In the end, it's a matter of negotiation between the club and the player but I'm sure we'll fix it. I'd like to keep him."

Bayern are aware that they will have to make Gnabry one of the highest-paid players at the club to convince him to stay. However, according to Fansided, the club's finances are in a difficult position following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liverpool and Real Madrid aware of Gnabry's contract situation

Reports claim that Real Madrid have made contact with Gnabry's representatives as Los Blancos look to reclaim their spot among Europe's elite clubs.

The former Arsenal winger may be tempted by the prospect of playing alongside former teammate David Alaba. Gnabry shares a close personal friendship with Alaba. Despite the defender leaving for the Bernabeu in the summer, the German has regularly visited him in the Spanish capital.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Bayern's Serge Gnabry doesn't rule out leaving the club in the summer. Real Madrid are already in contact with the player's entourage. Alaba is also pushing for the deal to happen as he's close friends with the German. Bayern's Serge Gnabry doesn't rule out leaving the club in the summer. Real Madrid are already in contact with the player's entourage. Alaba is also pushing for the deal to happen as he's close friends with the German. @JorgeCPicon 🚨🇩🇪 Bayern's Serge Gnabry doesn't rule out leaving the club in the summer. Real Madrid are already in contact with the player's entourage. Alaba is also pushing for the deal to happen as he's close friends with the German. @JorgeCPicon https://t.co/LucKYdr3F4

Liverpool would also be interested in bringing Gnabry back to the Premier League, especially if they were to lose their star man Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is yet to sign a contract extension at Anfield.

Gnabry is used primarily as a winger on the right flank. If Salah were to move on, Gnabry would be a like-for-like replacement and have the opportunity to play under fellow countryman Jurgen Klopp.

❤️🤍NK1🤍❤️ #RamadanSZN🤲 @Kimmichd0wski Serge Gnabry vs Freiburg (A)



• 17 minutes played

• 1 goal

• 1 assist

• 2 shots on target

• 100% pass accuracy

• 2 big chances created

• 3 key passes

• MOTM

• 8.4 rating (SofaScore)



He is back🤩 Serge Gnabry vs Freiburg (A)• 17 minutes played• 1 goal• 1 assist • 2 shots on target• 100% pass accuracy• 2 big chances created• 3 key passes• MOTM• 8.4 rating (SofaScore)He is back🤩 https://t.co/2qH5WqhbL6

Edited by Ritwik Kumar