Liverpool on red alert as Bayern show willingness to sell superstar to fund Harry Kane transfer: Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to sell Liverpool target Joshua Kimmich to fund a move for Harry Kane. The Bundesliga champions are happy to listen to offers for the German midfielder amid interest from Manchester City and Barcelona as well.

As per a report in KICKER, Kimmich's future at Bayern Munich hangs in the balance after manager Thomas Tuchel decided his priority is to get Kane. He wants the Tottenham Hotspur star signed this summer to lead their attack.

Liverpool are looking to bolster their midfield and see Kimmich as the perfect fit. The Reds have now received encouraging news that he has been put on the transfer list at Bayern Munich.

Klopp is a big fan of the midfielder, as per the aforementioned report, and his versatility is what has caught the manager's eye. However, they do face competition from Manchester City and Barcelona, who are also in the market for a midfielder.

Bayern Munich confirm plans to sign Harry Kane

Bayern Munich have confirmed that they are in talks with Harry Kane over a potential summer move. However, they have admitted that personal terms are not an issue as getting a fee agreed upon is the stumbling block.

Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness has revealed that Kane is keen on joining them. He told the media (via ESPN):

"Up to now it was the case that Harry has clearly signalled in all the talks that his mind is made up. And if that remains the case, then we'll get him. Then Tottenham will have to give way."

He added:

"Now he has the chance again to come to a top club in Europe. What we all like is that he and his agents, his father and the brother, have always clearly stood by what they've said. If it stays like that, then that's OK."

Hoeness added that talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy were difficult. He continued:

"He's clever. He isn't naming a price. First of all, we have to bring him so far as to name a price. Of course, he's playing for time. He's savvy and, I find, a super professional, I really like him. But I think these are people who haven't just been doing this since yesterday."

A possible sale of Joshua Kimmich to Liverpool could open the doors for Harry Kane as Bayern need funds to make a big money move.