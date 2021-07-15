Liverpool reject chance to sign Turkish defender - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly rejected the chance to sign Schalke defender Ozan Kabak permanently this summer. The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool, impressing when given the chance.

According to British media, Schalke were willing to accept as little as £8.5 million for the defender due to their financial woes after suffering relegation from the German top flight.

Liverpool signed Kabak on a six-month loan deal in January to ease their defensive crisis. The Turkey international endured a shaky start to life in the Premier League but went on to make 13 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions last season.

But Liverpool rejected the chance to sign Kabak permanently and instead opted to move for RB Leipzig star Ibrahima Konate. The Reds signed the Frenchman in a deal worth £36 million earlier this month.

The signing of Konate and the impending return of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip from injury provides Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with a wealth of options in the centre-back position ahead of the new season.

Schalke, meanwhile, will have to turn to other clubs in order to offload Ozan Kabak this summer. Leicester City are believed to be ready to meet the German club's valuation of Kabak, and could complete a cut-price move for the promising young defender.

Leicester have been active in the summer transfer window thus far. Brendan Rodgers' side have already completed the signings of Boubakary Soumare from Lille, and Patson Daka from RB Salzburg.

Liverpool need to sign a proven striker this summer

Liverpool's main priority remains a striker. Roberto Firmino struggled to produce the goods for Jurgen Klopp's side last season, scoring just nine goals in all competitions.

Liverpool will also need to find a way to cope with the losses of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who will leave midway through the season to join Egypt and Senegal respectively for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Reds have been linked with Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic as well as Belgian winger Jeremy Doku this summer and could step up their pursuit of the duo in the coming weeks.

