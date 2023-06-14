Liverpool reject claims of agreeing personal terms with midfielder - Reports

Sources at Liverpool have reportedly rejected claims that the club have agreed on personal terms with Khephren Thuram.

Reports emerged recently of Liverpool completing one half of the deal for the OGC Nice midfielder. But according to the Athletic (h/t The Boot Room), such claims are wide of the mark.

However, there is still said to be interest in Thuram. The Reds have kickstarted their midfield rebuild this summer with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Thuram is one of the names linked with Liverpool as they look to bolster an ageing, understaffed and injury-prone midfield. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita will leave on free transfers next month.

Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson (both 32) aren't getting younger, while Fabinho has lacked meaningful competition in the No. 6 role. It seems unclear where Liverpool stand when it comes to their progress in the pursuit of Thuram.

The 22-year-old has become a vital player for Nice since his move from AS Monaco three years ago. During that time, he has registered eight goals and 11 assists in 138 games across competitions for the French side.

Thuram's contract at the Stade de Nice expires in the summer of 2025 and he reportedly takes home £14,000 a week in wages (h/t Salary Sport).

Liverpool star says he is living the 'dream' amidst exit rumors

According to Liverpool Offside, rumors have been linked Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas with an exit this summer.

The Greece international arrived at Anfield from Olympiacos in 2020 for a fee of £11.75 million. Despite his impressive displays, especially in the final third, he hasn't been able to displace Andrew Robertson as the club's first-choice left-back.

Tsimikas started just nine times in the Premier League in the recently-concluded season. Amid rumors of a premature departure, the player has dropped a major hint that he wishes to stay with the club beyond the summer.

The two-time Greek champion told the Reds' official website:

"Here at Liverpool, I am living my dream. Honestly, when I was a child, my life's dream was to grow up and play at the top football level, in the top league, and with a top team..."

He added:

"I am 100% the same person. I believe this is important and here at this club, I enjoy every moment. After all, I am a Scouser now. I am the only Greek in my team and of course, I represent my country. I want to make Greeks even more proud and to win even more trophies with the team."

The 27-year-old's contract at Anfield doesn't expire until the summer of 2025.

