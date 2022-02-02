Liverpool could remove forgotten man from Premier League squad after Luiz Dias' arrival - Reports

Liverpool could reportedly remove neglected goalkeeper Loris Karius to register new recruit Luis Diaz for the remainder of the Premier League season. According to the Mirror, the Reds will have a squad of 23 players for the rest of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's side had a busier January transfer window than what many would have expected. They have signed Diaz from Portuguese side FC Porto for an initial fee of £37 million. The Reds were also close to signing Fabio Carvalho from Fulham on deadline day. However, the deal collapsed after the necessary paperwork was not completed in time.

Apart from one new signing, Liverpool also sent Neco Williams and Nathaniel Phillips out on loan to Fulham and Bournemouth respectively.

According to the Premier League rules, each club is allowed to register 25 players in their squad of which only 17 can be overseas players. The Reds already had 17 foreign players registered and will need to remove one in order to register Diaz. That unfortunate candidate is going to be Loris Karius.

The German shot-stopper has not represented the club since the 2018 Champions League final, where his errors led to a 3-1 defeat for Liverpool against Real Madrid.

The remaining eight players out of the 25-member squad have to be home-grown, as per the rules. Liverpool had previously registered just seven home-grown players prior to the start of the 2021-22 season. However, following the loan of Nat Phillips, the Reds will not be able to fulfill that quota. This means Klopp will only have a 23-man squad for the rest of the campaign.

This is not going to hamper the Reds' chances going forward as the Premier League does not require a team to name players under the age of 21. This means that the likes of Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Kaide Gordon can still play in the Premier League.

Liverpool are currently nine points behind Manchester City in the Premier League

Liverpool are still in with a chance of winning the Premier League. The Reds are currently second in the standings, having amassed 48 points from 22 matches. As things stand, Jurgen Klopp's side are nine points behind league leaders Manchester City. However, they go have a game in hand over the defending champions.

"If anyone wouldn't believe [Liverpool can catch Manchester City] then they better stay home, in my opinion. There's so many points still to collect, there's so many games to play, there's so many cups that we're involved in. Anything can happen." Virgil van Dijk:

February is an important month for the Reds. They take on Inter Milan in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League before facing Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on February 27.

