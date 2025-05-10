Liverpool to rival Arsenal for €50m-rated Ligue 1 attacking sensational: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Malick Fofana, who's also garnering interest from Arsenal. They are among a number of clubs interested in the winger, who'll be available for €50 million this summer.
Both the Reds and the Gunners are looking for attacking reinforcements this summer. While Liverpool have tied Mohamed Salah to a new contract, there is uncertainty about the futures of the likes of Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa. Having won the title, they are now looking to strengthen their team further.
Meanwhile, Arsenal have struggled in attack this season, with Bukayo Saka being their only dependable forward. The likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have failed to impress. Hence, as per Caught Offside, they are looking to sign a left winger.
The Gunners' main target is Nico Williams, but he could prove to be tough to sign due to wage demands and competition. Hence, they are also monitoring Malick Fofana for a potential move. The 20-year-old winger's contract with Olympique Lyon expires in 2028.
As per Caught Offside's report, due to Lyon's financial issues, they could accept a fee of around €50 million for Fofana. The Belgian winger has scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 39 games across competitions for Lyon this season. Aside from Liverpool and Arsenal, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Paris Saint-Germain, and Juventus are also interested in signing him.
Arsenal set to sign Spanish star who rejected Liverpool last summer: Reports
As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are set to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer. They will pay his €60 million clause to sign him from Real Sociedad. The Spaniard, notably, rejected a move to Liverpool last summer.
The Reds had agreed on a fee with Real Sociedad, but Zubimendi rejected the move and decided to stay put. In an interview in December, he also explained his decision, saying (via This Is Anfield):
"Anyway, you think about the pros and cons, thinking about it carefully, and you come to the conclusion that, well, for me the best thing was to stay at Real. Each one also looks at their personal progress a little. Because of who I am, the project, and the importance that I was going to have this year, I think that I still had steps to take at Real.
Zubimendi came through Real Sociedad's academy and has made 232 appearances for them, recording 10 goals and nine assists.