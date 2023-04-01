Liverpool's 24-year-old star wants to leave Anfield in the summer - Reports

Liverpool are expecting their second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to ask to leave Anfield this summer, according to Football Insider. The Irish international has played second fiddle to Alisson Becker for a number of seasons now, barely getting any first-team action this season.

At the time of writing, Kelleher has made just three first-team appearances this season. One of them came in the FA Cup while the remaining two were in the Carabao Cup.

The shot-stopper, 24, is considered by many to be Liverpool's cup goalkeeper. However, with the Reds getting knocked out in both cups relatively early, Kelleher's game time has dwindled as a result.

The lack of first-team action is why Caoimhin Kelleher will want to leave the Merseyside outfit at the end of the 2022-23 season. According to the aforementioned source, the Irishman feels he is ready to take the next step forward in his career and play as a first-choice goalkeeper for another team.

Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker is having a great season at Anfield and looks like the first name on the team sheet at the moment.

According to Football Insider, Kelleher is keeping his options open if he is supposed to move this summer. The shot-stopper is open to joining a Premier League club or moving to a European club and quitting England altogether.

It is vital for Caoimhin Kelleher to secure regular first-team football in the coming years. The academy graduate is currently competing with Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu for Ireland's number 1 jersey at the moment.

In the recently-concluded international break, Kelleher started in a friendly game against Latvia. Bazunu, however, took the gloves in Ireland's opening Euro 2024 qualifier game against France.

It is worth mentioning that Caoimhin Kelleher has three years remaining on his Liverpool contract. The Irish International is currently valued at just €8 million by Transfermarkt.

Caoimhin Kelleher has had some great moments in a Liverpool shirt

Despite his scarce opportunities in a red shirt, Caoimhin Kelleher has had some impactful performances in his time on Merseyside.

The young goalkeeper was the star during Liverpool's Carabao Cup triumph against Chelsea last season. Kelleher made a number of important saves in the game and went on to score the decisive penalty in the shootout before Kepa Arrizabalaga missed his spot kick.

In total, Caoimhin Kelleher has made 20 appearances for the Reds in his career and has kept 10 clean sheets in the process.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes