Liverpool's stance on fresh move for Alexander Isak after their reported initial rejected bid comes to light

Liverpool have decided against submitting any new offers to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak this summer after their first bid was rejected, as per reports. The Reds have identified Isak as their main striker target this summer and reportedly have an agreement on personal terms with the Swede.Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that the nature of Newcastle's refusal to sell Isak has informed the Reds not to make a fresh attempt to sign the striker. They understand that it will be an exercise in futility if they offer an improved bid. The Magpies did not reject their first bid primarily because of money, but for the lack of a replacement. Callum Wilson left the club after his contract expired this summer, leaving William Osula as the only other striker at the club.Liverpool will wait for the Magpies to contact them first before deciding to make another offer for the striker. Isak is prepared to force a move away from Tyneside and to Anfield, having refused to join the squad in South Korea for pre-season. The former Real Sociedad man is training in the Spanish side's facilities in the Basque country pending the resolution of his future. Newcastle are prepared to hold onto Isak until they find a suitable replacement for the 25-year-old on the transfer market. They are reportedly in talks with Benjamin Sesko and Yoane Wissa but have yet to make significant in-roads with RB Leipzig and Brentford, respectively. Newcastle United make proposal to counter Liverpool approach for Isak: Reports Newcastle United have sent a counter-proposal to wantaway striker Alexander Isak amid interest in him from Liverpool, as per reports. The Magpies are reluctant to part ways with their star striker ahead of the 2025-26 season, with the Reds keen to sign him.The Athletic reports that the Magpies enlisted the senior players in their squad to try to talk Isak into entering into contract renewal talks at St. James's Park. They intend to offer him a new deal that will include a release clause for next summer, but the Sweden international has refused to entertain any such offers.Alexander Isak is ready to move to Merseyside this summer, having helped Newcastle defeat the Reds in the Carabao Cup final last season. The striker scored 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions, firing Eddie Howe's team back into the UEFA Champions League. He is presently in Spain, where he is training on his own ahead of the new season.