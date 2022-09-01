Liverpool schedule medical for 26-year-old midfielder as they close in on deadline day deal - Reports 

Liverpool have scheduled a medical for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo as they look to seal his signature on deadline day, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The Brazilian midfielder is set to arrive at Anfield on a season-loan deal as the Reds look to resolve their midfield crisis.
According to the transfer expert, there are no obligations to make the move permanent at the end of the loan spell.
According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the negotiations between Liverpool and Juventus concluded swiftly last night. Di Marzio also stated that Arthur was not part of Massimiliano Allegri's plans for the upcoming season.
This makes the loan move to Anfield ideal for the Brazilian midfielder to secure some regular game time.
It is worth mentioning that Arthur had an injury-ridden 2021-22 season which saw the midfielder make just 31 appearances across all competitions. He only contributed one assist along the way. The former FC Barcelona midfielder is yet to make an appearance for Juventus this season.
Liverpool have some of their top midfielders injured at the moment
Liverpool currently have the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the sidelines due to injury. To top that off, club captain Jordan Henderson also picked up an injury during the Reds' 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday.
Liverpool have been reliant on youngsters Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho in midfield. The pair have performed well but their inclusion in the team has left Klopp with little to no midfield options on the bench.
Teenagers Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark sat on the bench in recent games for the Reds. The pair even made an appearance during the club's 9-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend.
Jurgen Klopp's side, therefore, needed midfield reinforcements before the end of the summer transfer window.
Arthur Melo seems like a safe bet for the Reds going further into the 2022-23 season. The Brazilian midfielder does not come with a huge financial risk since it is just a season-long loan deal. But he does have a dodgy injury record.
It is widely considered that the Reds will be making a marquee midfield signing next summer. They have been heavily linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.
