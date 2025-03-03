Liverpool scouting Chelsea target as they look to bolster Arne Slot's squad in summer: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, who has drawn interest from Chelsea over the last couple of months, ahead of the summer transfer window.

Robinson, 27, has established himself as one of the top left-backs in the Premier League over the last two seasons. He has helped his club sit just five points behind fourth spot this season, playing in 27 league outings.

Now, according to The Boot Room, Liverpool have identified Robinson as a top transfer target as they are on looking for an upgrade at left-back. They feel that the ex-Everton youth player could start ahead of Andrew Robertson next term with Konstantinos Tsimikas likely to depart.

Robinson, who is also allegedly a Chelsea target, has been in excellent form for Fulham in the ongoing 2024-25 season. He has laid out 10 assists in 28 matches across all competitions for Marco Silva's team this term.

Although the American is allegedly aiming to move back to Liverpool, Robinson could decide to join Chelsea this summer. He could opt to stay put in London and offer fine competition to Marc Cucurella at the Blues.

Chelsea transfer target urged to join Liverpool

Speaking to Africa Foot, former Cameroon attacker Bernard Samuel Tchoutang urged Carlos Baleba to reject Chelsea to join the Reds in the near future. He elaborated (h/t Metro):

"This is his second season in England and if the best clubs in the country are interested in him, it is because they believe he has the level. For me, Liverpool are the club that would suit him best! And I'm not just saying that because they're by far the best team in the Premier League and one of the strongest in Europe."

Explaining why Baleba could shine at the Merseyside club, he continued:

"Arne Slot's system of play would suit him very well. The Reds like to attack, press and make quick transitions. We also know that this is a club that knows how to trust young players and give them responsibility."

Opining more on the Brighton & Hove Albion star's future, he concluded:

"As for Chelsea, I'm not sure it would be a good choice. The team is having a decent season, but it's a step below Liverpool. And I think that Baleba has what it takes to play for one of the best teams in England! He's ready for it and he's working hard for it."

So far, Baleba has scored three goals in 65 total games for the Seagulls.

The 21-year-old Cameroonian's current contract will expire in June 2028.

