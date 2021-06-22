Liverpool to sell four star players this summer - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly willing to sell four players this summer in a bid to raise funds to sign a new forward. The Reds have a number of fringe players in their squad that have struggled to break into the starting XI during their time in Merseyside.

According to The Echo, Liverpool are willing to sanction the sale of Neco Williams, Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi, and Harry Wilson this summer.

Xherdan Shaqiri joined Liverpool from Stoke City in the summer of 2018. The Swiss midfielder played a key role in Liverpool's Champions League triumph in his first season with the club, and their first ever Premier League triumph in the 2019-20 season.

Shaqiri has often been used as an impact substitute in the Premier League and Champions League by Jurgen Klopp, and as a starter in domestic cup competitions.

The 29-year-old has proven himself to be a trustworthy back-up option for Klopp over the years. But he suffered from a massive lack of game time last season. Shaqiri has thus been linked with a move to Serie A in recent months.

Divock Origi has established himself as a cult hero at Anfield in recent years. After struggling to settle at Liverpool during his first few seasons with the club.

Origi has gone on to score some of the most important goals in the club's history, including his brace against Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League and his stoppage time winner against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The Belgian has attracted interest from a number of Premier League and Bundesliga clubs.

Liverpool youth product Harry Wilson was seen as a massive prospect a couple of years ago. The Welshman was sent on loan to Cardiff City last season, where he managed to score seven goals in 31 appearances in the Championship. Liverpool are reportedly looking to cash in on the winger.

Neco Williams was a back-up right-back for Liverpool this season. The 20-year-old made 14 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, but struggled to cope with the demands of playing for the club.

🚨 NEW: If Liverpool do sell any of Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri or Harry Wilson, club insiders admit it is unlikely that a replacement would be sought despite links with the likes of Patson Daka, Raphinha and Donyell Malen. #awlive [liverpool echo] pic.twitter.com/2Tz8n6o8cO — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) June 22, 2021

Liverpool will need to invest in a new forward this summer due to the African Cup of Nations

Switzerland v Turkey - UEFA Euro 2020: Group A

Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are set to compete for their respective countries in the Africa Cup of Nations in January. The duo could be set to miss a number of games for Liverpool.

Liverpool are open to offers for Xherdan Shaqiri this summer transfer window but are not desperate to offload him 🇨🇭https://t.co/X847Ndev5h — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) June 21, 2021

This will force Jurgen Klopp to invest in a new forward this summer. The potential sales of Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi, Neco Williams and Harry Wilson will allow Liverpool to sign some of their top targets.

The Reds have been linked with a move for PSV star Donyell Malen in recent weeks.

