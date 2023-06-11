Liverpool to send 19-year-old star on loan to Championship club this summer - Reports

Liverpool are set to send Calvin Ramsay away on loan to Championship club Preston North End, according to journalist Alan Nixon (via Inside Futbol).

Ramsay, 19, joined the Reds from Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen for a deal worth £6.5 million last summer. He moved to Anfield following a breakthrough season in Scotland, where he bagged one goal and nine assists in 33 games across competitions for the Dons.

Liverpool roped in Ramsay to provide cover for first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, the teenager was restricted to just two senior appearances in the 2022-23 season, with fitness concerns not helping his cause.

The Reds have now decided to ship the Scotland international out on loan ahead of the 2023-24 season. Jurgen Klopp seemingly wants the full-back to regain his momentum by getting regular playing time elsewhere.

Ramsay has attracted interest from Championship clubs Swansea City and Watford. However, the Merseyside-based club have determined that a move to Preston would benefit the Scot more, according to the aforementioned source.

Klopp's side are happy for Ramsay to gain first-team experience under Preston manager Ryan Lowe, as per the report. The right-back, meanwhile, will be keen to get regular playing time under his belt after receiving little first-team action at Anfield.

Liverpool's 19-year-old goalkeeper Harvey Davies could also head out on loan this summer. According to Nixon, League Two club Crewe Alexandra are interested in signing the shot-stopper on a temporary deal.

Liverpool could sign Benjamin Pavard to bolster options at right-back

Jurgen Klopp has used Joe Gomez and James Milner at right-back in Trent Alexander-Arnold's absence in recent years. However, with Milner's contract ending on June 30 and Calvin Ramsay heading out on loan, Liverpool are set to be short of options in the position. The Reds could thus sign a full-back this summer despite their priority being a midfield overhaul.

The Merseyside-based club are said to be serious contenders to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard. The Bavarians are prepared to sell the Frenchman for around £25-35 million after he informed them that he wants to leave this summer. Klopp's side are keen to take advantage of the situation and have already held talks with his representatives.

Pavard's ability to play both as a right-back and as a centre-back makes him an attractive target for the Reds. He made 43 appearances across competitions for Bayern in the 2022-23 season and played an almost equal amount of games in those two positions. The defender bagged seven goals and one assist in those matches.

