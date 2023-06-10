Liverpool 'hot candidate' to sign Real Madrid and Barcelona target - Reports

Liverpool are serious contenders to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, who is also wanted by Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to German journalist Christian Falk.

Pavard, 27, has decided not to extend his contract with Bayern Munich beyond 2024. It has been widely reported that he has informed the Bundesliga champions that he wants to leave the club this summer.

According to German broadcaster SPORT1, Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel tried convincing Pavard to change his mind. However, the defender has made up his mind to test himself in a new league after playing seven years in Germany.

Aware of the France international's desire, Bayern are prepared to sanction his exit this summer. The Bavarians would accept a fee in the region of €30-40 million plus add-ons, as per Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Several clubs are keeping tabs on Pavard's situation at the Allianz Arena. La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are among those interested in signing the Frenchman. Manchester United and Manchester City have also been mooted as potential destinations for the player.

However, Liverpool have emerged as a 'hot candidate' to sign the former VfB Stuttgart man, according to Falk. The Reds are said to have held talks with the Barcelona and Real Madrid-linked defender's agents over a possible transfer.

Liverpool are focusing on strengthening their midfield this summer, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on their way out. They have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion and could make two more additions in midfield.

However, there are suggestions that the Reds could also reinforce their backline ahead of the 2023-24 season. Pavard is a suitable target for Jurgen Klopp's side as he can play both as a right-back and a central defender.

How has Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona target Benjamin Pavard fared for Bayern Munich?

Benjamin Pavard joined Bayern Munich from VfB Stuttgart for €35 million in 2019. He has since been a regular for the Bavarians, making 162 appearances across competitions and contributing towards 24 goals. The defender has helped the club win 10 trophies, including four Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League.

The France international played 43 games across competitions for Bayern in the 2022-23 season. He displayed his versatility over the course of the campaign, playing almost an equal number of games at right-back and centre-back. It's worth noting that Pavard bagged seven goals and one assist in those games.

Pavard also impressed at the international stage, helping France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. He started all but one of the Blues' seven games in the tournament and bagged one goal.

Given the defender's experience and versatility, it's understandable why Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in signing him this summer. He is certain to be a valuable addition regardless of which club he joins.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes