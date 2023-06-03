Bayern Munich ready to sell Real Madrid and Barcelona target - Reports

Bayern Munich are willing to sell Real Madrid and Barcelona target Benjamin Pavard this summer, according to Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Pavard has been an important player for Bayern since joining them from VfB Stuttgart for €35 million in 2019, making 162 appearances across competitions. He has 24 goal contributions and has helped the club win 10 trophies, including four Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League.

However, the France international has decided not to extend his contract with the Bundesliga champions beyond 2024. He has reportedly informed the Bavarians that he wants to leave the club this summer.

According to German broadcaster SPORT1, Thomas Tuchel tried convincing Pavard to change his mind. The defender, though, is keen to test himself in another European league after spending seven years in Germany.

Aware of Pavard's desire, Bayern are now prepared to sanction his exit his summer, as per Plettenberg. According to the Sky Deutschland journalist, the German giants would accept a fee in the region of €30-40 million plus add-ons. They could also reportedly consider a swap deal for the Frenchman.

Pavard, 27, will not be short of options if leaves the Allianz Arena ahead of the 2023-24 season. La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona have been credited with an interest in signing the former Stuttgart man.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has admirers in the Premier League as well. Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are potential destinations for Pavard, according to the aforementioned source.

Furthermore, Serie A club Inter Milan are keen on acquiring Pavard's services. The Nerazzurri are prepared to rekindle their interest in the defender after initially attempting to sign him in January.

How did Real Madrid and Barcelona target Benjamin Pavard fare in his last game for Bayern Munich?

Benjamin Pavard played 43 games across competitions for Bayern Munich in the 2022-23 season, bagging seven goals and an assist. His last appearance for the club came in their 2-1 win against FC Koln in their final Bundesliga campaign of the campaign.

The Real Madrid and Barcelona target started at right-back, playing alongside Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui in defense. He made two clearances and tackles apiece and won four of nine duels he competed in.

Furthermore, only four players across both teams had more touches than Pavard (74). The Frenchman completed 47 passes with 84% accuracy and provided one key pass. However, he lost possession 13 times, with only two Bayern teammates faring worse.

Despite playing at right-back, Pavard did not contribute much in attack. The Barcelona and Real Madrid target, nevertheless, helped Bayern win the game 2-1 to win an 11th straight Bundesliga title.

