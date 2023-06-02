Real Madrid interested in signing Barcelona transfer target - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race to sign Barcelona-target Benjamin Pavard. The Frenchman is seen an option to provide competition to right-back Dani Carvajal.

As per Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg, Pavard is the latest name on Real Madrid's transfer wishlist. The defender is looking to leave Bayern Munich, and the Spanish giants are keen to lure him to Santiago Bernabeu.

However, they're not alone in the race, as Barcelona are also keen on the right-back. Xavi is desperate to add him to the squad, as he does not want to play Jules Kounde there, nor does he want to go into next season without competition to Sergi Roberto.

SPORT1 has reported that Thomas Tuchel failed to convince Pavard to change his mind. The Frenchman is keen on leaving and is pushing for a move to Spain.

Benjamin Pavard dismisses exit claims amid interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid

Benjamin Pavard was linked with an exit in the January transfer window, but he rebuffed those reports. He said that he never stated that he wanted an exit, even in the upcoming summer window, as he was happy at the club.

He was quoted by MEN as saying:

"I never said I wanted to go (in the summer). I know very well that I'm in a very big club where everything is excellently positioned. Whether it's the team, the physiotherapists, the people in charge, there's a great atmosphere everywhere. I feel very comfortable here. I like the club and the fans, and I hope we can achieve great things this season.”

The Real Madrid and Barcelona target added:

“I'm not one to disembark mid-voyage. My goal was definitely to stay at Bayern. I am determined to give everything for the club and for the team, and I want to win as many titles as possible with Bayern. I think I performed well even before the World Cup. But that was definitely a good sign and shows the trust that the club has in me."

Pavard continued:

"I try to do my job as well as possible, and I have the feeling that the fans in Munich respect me for that and vice versa, I like the atmosphere here at the club and the relationship with the fans, who are very important to us."

However, things have changed at Bayern Munich since the sacking of Julian Nagelsman. Thomas Tuchel has been trying to get the Real Madrid and Barcelona-target to change his mind, but BILD has reported that the club is a mess behind the scenes.

