Liverpool send opening bid to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle as details of rumored proposal emerge

Newcastle United have turned down an opening offer from Liverpool for the transfer of wantaway striker Alexander Isak this summer, as per reports. The Sweden international is intent on a move to Anfield and is prepared to force his way out of St. James's Park, if he has to. Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Magpies have rejected an offer of £120 million for the 25-year-old striker, as they look to sign a replacement first. The former Real Sociedad star is pushing to leave Newcastle and join the Reds, but a move to Anfield is far from done, at present. Liverpool had Isak as their primary striker target but moved for Hugo Ekitike after an initial resistance from Newcastle earlier this summer. Following the sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich, Arne Slot's side now feel adequately prepared to launch another assault on the Swedish striker. Alexander Isak has been in sensational form for Newcastle in recent seasons, scoring in the Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool last season. He scored 27 goals in 42 appearances for the club as they secured a return to the UEFA Champions League in addition to their cup triumph. Slot's side are prepared to break the English transfer record once again, having already done so for Florian Wirtz this summer. The rejection from Newcastle nonetheless, they are expected to return with another offer for their target this summer.Newcastle United are trying to convince their star striker to extend his contract to include a release clause for next summer, as per The Athletic. Several of their senior players have tried to convince the striker, whose mind appears set on a move this summer.Eddie Howe's side are already lining up replacements, with Yoane Wissa and Benjamin Sesko their preferred targets. They have yet to find a breakthrough for a deal for either player and are prepared to hold off on a transfer for Isak until they do. Isak trains with former club as he looks to force Liverpool transfer: ReportsNewcastle United star Alexander Isak is training in Real Sociedad's facility as he waits for his transfer to Liverpool, as per The Athletic. The Sweden international is keen to leave Tyneside this summer, with the Reds having agreed personal terms with him.The wantaway striker chose to stay away from Newcastle's pre-season squad, with the club citing a thigh injury as the reason. The 25-year-old, however, is in the Basque country where he is training on his own to maintain his fitness levels ahead of a possible move to Anfield.Isak has three years left on his deal with Newcastle but is looking to move to Liverpool in a transfer that will break the English transfer record. The Magpies are in South Korea for pre-season and there is an expectation that the striker would be gone by the time they return.