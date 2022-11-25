Liverpool send scouts to watch Ajax star at 2022 FIFA World Cup - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Ajax and Ghana star Mohammed Kudus at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a potential transfer target in the future.

Kudus, 22, has emerged as a breakthrough talent due to his fine performances for Ajax in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Despite operating in a withdrawn forward role behind Brian Brobbey, he has netted 10 goals and laid out two assists in 21 games across all competitions.

A technically gifted player with pace, flair, and directness, Kudus is renowned for his versatility. Apart from his natural role as an attacking midfielder, he is adept at operating as a right winger as well.

According to Sports World Ghana, Liverpool sent their first-team scouts to monitor Kudus during Ghana's 3-2 Group H defeat against Portugal at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Thursday (24 November). Kudus performed really well in his 19th international appearance, contributing an assist to Andre Ayew in the second half.

AC Milan, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, and Everton are also in the race to sign the midfielder on a permanent transfer in January next year.

Kudus, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Johan Cruyff Arena, joined Ajax from FC Nordsjaelland for a fee in the region of £8 million in July 2020. Overall, he has registered 15 goals and six assists in 63 appearances across all competitions for Alfred Schreuder's side.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in need of offensive-minded midfielders with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones failing to cement a consistent place in their first-team plans. James Milner and Naby Keita are also in the final year of their contracts at Anfield.

Liverpool set to monitor Premier League midfielder at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

As per Football Insider, Liverpool have identified West Ham United ace Declan Rice as a transfer target for next summer. The club is currently monitoring the midfielder's performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to assess his attitude in high-pressure clashes against top sides.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the England midfielder, who shone in his national team's recent 6-2 group-stage win over Iran.

Rice, 23, has established himself as one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League over the last two seasons. He has registered 11 goals and 12 assists in 215 overall appearances for the Hammers.

The Merseyside outfit are also keeping tabs on Jude Bellingham at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Borussia Dortmund teenager has been on their radar since the start of the summer transfer window.

