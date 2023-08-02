Liverpool sent clear transfer message as they step up interest in Brazilian international – Reports

Liverpool have allegedly been informed about Fluminense star Andre's price tag if the Reds wish to snap him up ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The Reds are currently aiming to add a defensive midfielder to their ranks following Fabinho and Jordan Henderson's recent departures.They offloaded the Brazilian to Al-Ittihad for £40 million, while offloading the former club captain to Al-Ettifaq for an initial fee of £12 million.

After Liverpool failed to sign Southampton ace Romeo Lavia with their second offer of £41 million, they have identified Andre as a perfect alternative. In her Sky Sports column, journalist Melissa Reddy wrote:

"The club's interest in Andre started when he was capped by Brazil. Fluminense are reluctant to let Andre exit this summer, however the player is sold on a transfer. A fee of around £20 million is mooted."

Suggesting that the Reds could sign two midfielders, Reddy continued:

"Liverpool saw a new bid for Romeo Lavia rejected by Southampton on Tuesday and will continue to explore alternative options if there is no compromise on the Belgian midfielder's £50 million valuation. In an ideal situation, two new midfielders and a centre-back would be added to Jurgen Klopp's squad before the close of the window."

Now, according to Esporte News Mundo, Fluminense have set their terms for their academy graduate's sale amid interest from Jurgen Klopp's outfit. They are willing to sell the player this summer itself should a potential suitor meet their valuation of around £34 million.

On the other hand, should Liverpool splash a fee in the region of the reported £20 million for Andre now, Fluminense will only facilitate a move in January 2024. They are unwilling to lose the tenacious midfielder on a permanent switch in the midst of their ongoing season.

Who is Liverpool's midfield target, Andre?

Andre, 22, could prove to be a brilliant cut-price signing for the Reds should he join them in the future. He could cement himself as a regular starter in the number six role, providing competition to Stefan Bajcetic.

A right-footed ball-winning midfielder, the one-cap Brazil international has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Brasileiro Serie A of late. Since making his debut in 2020, he has scored three goals and contributed as many assists in 145 games for his boyhood club so far.

Andre, who has a contract until December 2026, has earned accolades due to his fine performances for Fluminense so far. He was named as the Brasileiro Serie A Best Newcomer in 2021 and was also included in the Brasileiro Serie A Team of the Year at the end of past campaign.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have snapped up Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton & Hove Albion and RB Leipzig respectively. They paid a joint sum of £95 million for the midfield pair this summer.