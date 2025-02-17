Liverpool set to battle Barcelona and Chelsea for 27-year-old Bundesliga star: Reports

Liverpool are set to battle Barcelona and Chelsea in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, according to The Sun (via TheHardTackle). This comes after the Swiss has proven to be a decent goalkeeper in recent times.

Since joining Dortmund from Stuttgart for a reported €15 million in July 2021, Kobel has been excellent in goal. Despite Dortmund being poor in defense this season, Kobel has saved 47 out of 79 shots faced in 20 Bundesliga appearances (via FootyStats).

In 30 appearances across all competitions this season, he has conceded 47 goals and kept seven clean sheets. While his numbers might not be as impressive as expected, Kobel remains on the radar of several clubs in Europe.

Liverpool might be looking to sign the 27-year-old as a long-term replacement for Alisson Becker. However, the aforementioned report claims that Giorgi Mamardashvili's expected arrival could weaken the Reds' interest in Kobel.

Meanwhile, the Reds could also be looking to sign both goalkeepers as competitors if they decide to sell Alisson.

Barcelona's interest in Kobel could be due to the persistent fitness concern of Marc-André ter Stegen. With Wojciech Szczesny expected to leave Camp Nou at the end of the season, Kobel could be a decent competitor for Ter Stegen next season.

Chelsea might just be looking to boost their depth as they presently have four goalkeepers at their disposal. The aforementioned report added that while Kobel is a decent option, Chelsea are not expected to push to sign him in the summer.

How has Alisson Becker performed in goal for Liverpool this season amid Gregor Kobel's speculation?

Everton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Amid speculations that the Reds could sign Gregor Kobel in the summer, Alisson has been brilliant in goal for Liverpool this season. Best known for his impressive saving ability and vision in goal, the Brazilian is arguably one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

In 22 appearances this season, Alisson has conceded 18 goals and kept nine clean sheets. In 17 Premier League games, he has registered 12 punches and saved 37 out of 51 shots faced (via FootyStats).

Given his impressive performance, Alisson remains a key player for Liverpool as they look to compete for the Premier League title among others this season. Meanwhile, the Reds will take on Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Wednesday, February 19.

