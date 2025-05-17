Liverpool set to beat Real Madrid and Manchester City to sign £45 million star: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez despite interest from Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Chelsea, according to CaughtOffside. The Hungary international would be available to sign for a reported transfer fee of £45 million this summer.

Ad

The Reds have impressed this season, winning the 2024-25 Premier League title under Arne Slot's tutelage. However, one notable point of weakness was at left-back, with both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas looking far from convincing.

With Tsimikas being linked with an alleged move away from Anfield this summer, Liverpool are interested in signing a quality left-back to rebuild their defense. Kerkez has been one of the best left-backs in the Premier League this season, scoring two goals and providing six assists in 39 appearances across all competitions for Bournemouth. The 21-year-old has also looked solid defensively and has proven himself at the highest level.

Ad

Trending

In addition to making Kerkez their top transfer target this summer, the Reds are also reportedly close to signing Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong. The latter is expected to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to leave his boyhood club as a free agent at the end of the season.

"He would deserve more playing time" - Liverpool boss Arne Slot on Federico Chiesa's lack of game time this season

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has admitted that Federico Chiesa deserved more minutes this season due to his individual quality. However, the Dutchman insisted he refused to rotate Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Luis Diaz up front due to their excellent form throughout the season.

Ad

Chiesa has struggled for game time since joining from Juventus last summer. After missing 14 games in the first half of the season due to a muscle injury, the Italy international has made 13 appearances across all competitions. Despite playing a total of just 403 minutes, he has scored two goals and provided two assists.

Slot said (via Liverpool's official website):

"In terms of the quality he has, he would deserve more playing time at this football club or the club he's playing for, because he has the quality to play for us. But unfortunately for him, he's in competition with Mo Salah when it's about the right wing. And I think he could also play as a left winger but there's Cody Gakpo and Lucho Diaz."

Ad

He added:

"I don't think I'm wrong if I tell you that these three have had a great, great, great season. And for him starting one or two or maybe even three nil down because the moment he came in he was not as fit as the other players were."

Liverpool next face Brighton & Hove Albion in the PL on Monday, May 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More