Liverpool set to bid for for ex-Chelsea star as they continue summer spending spree - Reports

Liverpool are preparing to move for former Chelsea defender Marc Guehi in the coming days, according to The Mirror. The English defender's contract with Crystal Palace expires in just over 12 months, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

The Reds are preparing to reinforce their backline this summer, with Jarell Quansah set to join Bayer Leverkusen soon. Meanwhile, the Merseyside club are also sweating on the future of Ibrahima Konate, whose contract at Anfield expires in 2026.

Liverpool want to rope in Guehi to address the situation and are expected to hold talks for the player very soon. The Reds have been quite active in the transfer market so far, roping in Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez.

The Merseyside club have already spent around £200m on new players, and have now set their sights on Guehi. The Englishman left Chelsea in the summer of 2021 to move to Selhurst Park, and has emerged as one of the finest defenders in the league of late.

His efforts have already pleased Liverpool, but the 25-year-old is not short of options this summer. Guehi, as such, may need assurances of regular playing time before he can commit his future to the Reds.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace reportedly value the Englishman at £70m, but are aware that the player's contract situation will affect his price tag. They are likely to let him go for £40m, with Chelsea having a 20% sell-on clause in his deal.

Are Chelsea eyeing Liverpool's Harvey Elliott?

Harvey Elliott

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Liverpool's Harvey Elliott this summer, according to Caught Offside. The English midfielder has been in and out of Arne Slot's starting XI in the 2024-25 campaign, and is no longer indispensable at Anfield.

Elliott registered five goals and three assists from 28 games across competitions this season for the Reds. He is under contract until 2027, but the Merseyside club are apparently open to his exit this summer.

Having lost his importance under Slot, the 22-year-old could also be open to an exit before the start of the new season. Interestingly, Chelsea are keeping a close watch on the situation and want to take him to Stamford Bridge this year.

The Blues are planning to offload Noni Madueke this summer, and want Elliott to compete with Pedro Neto for the right-forward role under Enzo Maresca. Liverpool reportedly want £50m to let the player leave.

