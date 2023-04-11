Liverpool set to blow Premier League club out of the water with massive offer for World Cup winner - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League heavyweights like Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

Mac Allister is already among the highest earners at Brighton, earning a reported wage of £50,000 a week. His current contract with the club runs until June 2025. However, as per Football Insider, Brighton could be 'blown out of the water' by Liverpool's potential offer for the Argentina international.

The Argentine midfielder is believed to be keen to play at a higher level, and a move to a top club this summer could prove too good to turn down. Mac Allister can play in both attacking and defensive roles in midfield and has also played on the left flank for his country. He started all but one game in Qatar as Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Mac Allister has racked up 88 Premier League appearances since joining Brighton from Argentinos Jrs in 2019, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists.

He has also notched 10 goals and two assists across 29 appearances in all competitions this season.

Brighton stars Kaoru Mitoma and Moises Caicedo have also been linked with mega-money moves away from the club this summer. Despite this, the Seagulls remain firmly in a tough race for Europa League qualification with 10 games left to play. They are seventh in the Premier League table, one point behind Aston Villa but with two games in hand.

Liverpool launch £84 million bid for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham

Liverpool are reportedly moving for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, offering the German club £84 million for his services, as per Caught Offside.

The 17-year-old has been a standout performer for Dortmund this season, scoring ten goals and providing seven assists in 37 appearances.

However, Liverpool are not the only one vying for Bellingham's signature. Real Madrid and Manchester United are also said to be pursuing the young midfielder. Despite this, the Reds seem to be pushing ahead to secure Bellingham's talents for themselves.

Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020 for a reported £25m fee and has since become a key player for the German giants. He has registered 20 goals and 25 assists in 127 games for the club.

