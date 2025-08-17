Liverpool set deadline for potential transfer of Alexander Isak as Newcastle forward seeks move to the Reds this summer: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly set a deadline for Newcastle United to agree a transfer for Alexander Isak. The Reds want the final decision before the end of the week, as they plan to move for other targets before the window closes.

According to a report by journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Liverpool want to wrap up the signing of Isak this week or start focusing on getting their next target next week. They are keen on adding a striker following the sale of Darwin Nunez to Al-Hilal, and see the Newcastle United star as the perfect fit.

The Reds made a £110 million bid to sign Isak earlier this summer, which Newcastle United swiftly rejected, per The Athletic. They remain adamant that the striker will not be sold, but the Swedish star is forcing a move away by refusing to play for the club, while also not training with the team.

The Magpies manager, Eddie Howe, spoke to the media after the goalless draw to Aston Villa and admitted he wants the Isak situation resolved quickly. He hinted that it was a distraction, but praised the players for shutting out the rumors and said (via GOAL):

"It's a difficult one to answer. I hope it's resolved quickly, because it's news around us all the time. Players have managed to shut that out and perform. We have to continue to do that. We have to cope without the narrative against us. [Asked about facing LFC next week] It's always spicy against Liverpool, there's a history to the fixture. We look forward to it. We know how good they are."

The Mirror have reported that Isak will be punished by Newcastle United for refusing to play for the club. However, the striker is unmoved and has refused to play for the club, even if a transfer is not agreed this summer.

Wayne Rooney urges Alexander Isak to get Liverpool transfer the 'right way'

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney was on BBC Match of the Day and urged Alexander Isak to get his Liverpool transfer the right way. He believes that the striker should have an in a transfer request and said:

"I think he has to go about it the right way and I've been there myself, where I've asked to leave Manchester United."

Alan Shearer was not happy with the Liverpool target's move and called him out for refusing to train and play for Newcastle United. He believes that it is not the professional decision, as Isak still has three years left on his contract.

