Liverpool set to demand only £10 million for 28-year-old player - Reports

Liverpool have slapped a £10 million price tag on midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to 90min (via The Hard Tackle).

The Reds are reportedly ready to move on from the former Arsenal man this summer with West Ham United and Manchester United interested in his signature.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined the Anfield outfit in 2017 from Arsenal for £35m. He enjoyed a good debut term but suffered an unfortunate injury in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League that season. It proved to be a major blow to his promising Liverpool career.

He returned to the team a few games into the following season but failed to nail down a regular starting spot. Overall, he has made 133 appearances for the Reds, scoring 17 goals and assisting 15 more.

However, his total time on the pitch is recorded at 6074 minutes, meaning he has averaged just around 45 minutes per appearance. With only one year left on his contract, Liverpool may have realised that the English midfielder does not have a long-term future at the club.

However, at 28 years of age, Oxlade-Chamberlain still has the potential to turn his career around. A move to West Ham or Manchester United could help revitalize his career.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has also made 35 appearances for England, scoring seven goals and laying out six assists.

What options does Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp have in midfield?

The Reds have a strong starting XI at Anfield. Thiago Alcantara came into his own last season and formed a formidable midfield partnership with Fabinho in the middle of the park. The third midfielder position was rotated mostly between Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.

The Reds used the likes of Curtis Jones, James Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain as backup options. They have also signed Fulham's Fabio Carvalho ahead of the new season.

The 19-year-old forward will officially complete a switch to the Reds on July 1 We can confirm Fabio Carvalho will join the club this summer.The 19-year-old forward will officially complete a switch to the Reds on July 1 We can confirm Fabio Carvalho will join the club this summer.The 19-year-old forward will officially complete a switch to the Reds on July 1 🙌

Jones, Elliott and Carvalho are young players but have more than enough quality to play second fiddle to the current starting midfield trio at Anfield. They are expected to blossom into even better players, which means selling Oxlade-Chamberlain should not be a big problem for the Reds.

It now depends on who can match their valuation of £10 million.

