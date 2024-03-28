Liverpool set to face competition from 2 European giants for 18-year-old Serie A star: Reports

Liverpool are allegedly set to face competition from two European heavyweights in the ongoing race to snap up Juventus star Dean Huijsen.

Huijsen, 18, has emerged as one of the best defensive prospects in the Serie A so far this campaign. Since joining AS Roma on a short-term loan, he has caught the attention of a host of clubs due to his outings.

A right-footed towering centre-back adept at operating higher up the pitch, Huijsen has started four of his 12 overall appearances for Roma so far. He has scored two goals and provided one assist in 485 minutes.

Now, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool have decided to join the race to rope in the two-cap Spain U21 international. Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also willing to launch a move for the Amsterdam-born defender, who is rated at around £34 million.

Should Huijsen move to Liverpool in the future, he would pop up as a squad option for them. He would offer fine competition to Jarell Quansah and potentially act as a successor to Virgil van Dijk, who is 32 now.

Pundit urges Liverpool to sell 25-year-old

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has urged Jurgen Klopp's side to offload vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold amid reported interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid. He said (h/t Football365):

"I think the fact that Klopp's leaving, it's going to be interesting because as we have all said, Alexander-Arnold, as a full-back, is a poor defender. There is not getting away from that. I don't care who you support, what team you watch, he isn't a good defender."

Suggesting that the Reds already have a successor, Nicol concluded:

"But he is so good going forward that it wouldn't be a surprise if Real Madrid were to offer £60 million, £70 million or £80 million for Alexander-Arnold. When you have a young kid in Conor Bradley, who is a miles better defender, great going forward, but is in the same class [Alexander-Arnold]."

Alexander-Arnold, who has guided the Reds to eight trophies, has often received a lot of falk for his sub-par man-marking skills. However, the 25-year-old has made a name as one of the best passers in the game, recording 82 assists in 302 matches for the Anfield outfit.

Conor Bradley, on the other hand, is currently relishing a breakout season. The 20-year-old right-back has featured in 18 overall games for Liverpool this term, netting once and providing six assists along the way.