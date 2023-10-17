Liverpool set to face competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona for Mohamed Salah replacement – Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to face competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona in their pursuit of Bayern Munich attacker Leroy Sane.

Earlier this summer, the Reds were involved in a transfer saga involving Mohamed Salah and Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad. They rejected a £150 million offer for the Egyptian, with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp publicly asserting that his player is not for sale at any price.

However, according to the Mirror, Liverpool are aware that the 31-year-old attacker is almost certain to head to the Middle East next summer. Hence, they are ready to break their transfer record of £80 million to sign Sane as a like-for-like replacement for the ex-Chelsea star.

Now, German news outlet BILD has reported that Sane has attracted interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona of late. The two-time Premier League winner is likely to weigh up his options before the conclusion of the ongoing campaign with his focus currently on the Bavarians.

Sane, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2025, joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City in a potential £55 million move in 2020. He has helped them lift seven trophies so far, scoring 45 goals and registering 37 assists in 144 overall matches in the process.

Should the 27-year-old opt to join either of Real Madrid or Barcelona in the future, he would start for both of them. He would likely displace Rodrygo or Raphinha in the respective clubs' offensive pecking order.

Pundit reveals why Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah will not join Real Madrid or Barcelona

Earlier last month, ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer shared his thoughts on Mohamed Salah's rumored future away from Liverpool. He told BBC Radio 5 Live:

"I don't think he would be interested in leaving Liverpool for any other club, certainly not in the Premier League. And, outside of that, whoever else there is? Barcelona, absolutely not. And Real Madrid, I don't think so. I think they have moved in a different direction. Kylian Mbappe is their target and that's where it's going."

Claiming a Saudi move to be most likely for Salah, Schwarzer added:

"What turns his head initially is the money attraction. But because of the religion and the opportunity to go and be the face of a league."

Salah, who has a contract until June 2025 at Liverpool, has established himself as one of the best attackers in the world since joining his club in 2017. He has scored 192 goals and provided 83 assists in 315 games across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's outfit so far.

So far this campaign, the Egyptian has contributed six goals and four assists in 10 overall appearances for the 19-time English champions.