Liverpool set to interview 2 other managers amid rumors of Xabi Alonso wanting to join Bayern Munich: Reports

Football 365 report that Liverpool are lining up two primary alternatives if they fail to sign Bayern Munich target Xabi Alonso as their next manager. Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim and Germany national team head coach Julian Nagelsmann are reportedly the names on the list.

While Amorim is reportedly set for an interview with the Reds, Nagelsmann will engage in a formal discussion with Liverpool. As for Alonso, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg recently reported that he is leaning towards Bayern Munich over Liverpool for the following reason (via Football 365):

“They have the information that, if he changes, he will go to Bayern and not Liverpool. Alonso says that Liverpool and the [Jurgen] Klopp legacy are a difficult number. You could lose more than win.”

In January 2024, Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave Anfield after this season. As for Bayern Munich, the club will mutually part ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the current term.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou was also linked with a move to Anfield but sources have suggested that there is no chance of the Australian leaving north London this summer.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool target Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso is doing a fantastic job in his full-season debut as a manager. He took his first coaching gig with Leverkusen in October 2022 and has done wonders this season with the club.

Leverkusen are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings with 64 points after 24 games. They have dropped points in only four drawn games, winning the rest, and are unbeaten in the league.

Speaking about Alonso's situation, Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column:

“We know Xabi Alonso is one of the names appreciated by Bayern, but how is all the speculation about the manager affecting his current club Bayer Leverkusen? Of course they are not happy with speculation, but it’s also part of the game."

Romano continued:

“I can guarantee that Bayer and Xabi himself are 100% focused on this season, to make something historical, and at the moment we can see it’s not having a damaging effect on their form, which remains outstanding."

He concluded:

“And remember, nothing is done yet with Alonso and any other club precisely because Leverkusen are focused on winning titles, and it’s the same for Alonso.”

Leverkusen lead second-placed Bayern Munich by 10 points in the Bundesliga.