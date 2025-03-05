Liverpool set to launch €35m bid for 27-year-old Premier League star next summer: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to launch a €35 million bid to secure the services of Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson. This is according to a report from CaughtOffSide, which claims that the Cottagers are unwilling to let go of the player for the aforementioned price.

Ad

It is believed that the Reds will have to submit an offer around the €50 million region to see this through. The links to Robinson seemingly stem from reports that the Merseyside outfit are trying to bring in a long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson.

The Scotland international has been the starting full-back for the side for quite some time now, but his time at Anfield may be coming to an end. He's widely accepted to have had a drop in performances this year and his contract at Liverpool runs out in the summer of 2026.

Ad

Trending

Amid these circumstances, it is likely that the Reds will sell Robertson this summer to avoid losing him for free in 2026. While Robinson has been marked as a potential replacement, the deal will not be easy to complete, with Chelsea also credited with interest in the defender.

However, he could be the perfect replacement for Robertson, given the USA international loves bombing down the left flank and putting in crosses. So far this season, he's made 27 appearances in the Premier League, bagging 10 assists.

Ad

A move to Liverpool would also signify career progression and the chance for the American to win top honors. The Reds are favorites to win the Premier League this season and look poised to go deep in the UEFA Champions League as well.

Liverpool not ruling out contract extension for Andrew Robertson- Reports

Andrew Robertson

While many expect Andrew Robertson to depart Liverpool this season, a fresh report from The Athletic claims that a contract extension cannot be ruled out. This would be huge news for Reds fans, given that the former Hull City defender continues to play a key role under Arne Slot.

Ad

So far this campaign, the 30-year-old has started 24 of his 28 Premier League appearances and all six of his Champions League outings. He's been a wonderful servant to the club since joining in the summer of 2017 for a meagre €9 million.

Robertson has made 332 appearances across competitions for Liverpool, bagging 11 goals and 66 assists. He's won the Premier League and Champions League trophies once each at Anfield, among other honors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback